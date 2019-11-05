Apple Partners With Sprint, eBay, and Samsung on New Texas Wind Farm

Tuesday November 5, 2019 7:19 AM PST by Eric Slivka
Apex Clean Energy today announced that Apple is leading a group of companies that has committed to purchase approximately 75 megawatts of energy from an upcoming wind farm in Texas. Sprint, eBay, and Samsung have all partnered with Apple on the agreement, and the full 500-megawatt White Mesa Wind project is scheduled to come online in early 2021.

Shared energy purchases like this allow companies to pool their energy demands and collectively support the addition of large-scale renewable energy projects to the grid. Apple brought together other technology leaders dedicated to responsible business practices – eBay, Samsung and Sprint – in the aggregation agreement, which will enable all participants to access cost-effective low-carbon renewable energy from the new project. [...]

“We’re proud to be powering all of Apple’s operations around the world with 100 percent renewable energy and driving the private sector to support the clean energy transition,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “Businesses of all sizes and of varying energy needs can help bring new, renewable energy online. This collaborative agreement in Texas is a model we hope others will replicate.”
Apple has been aggressively pushing forward on its renewable energy efforts, not only moving its own operations to 100 percent renewable but pushing its suppliers to do the same. Just a few weeks ago, Apple announced that it has partnered with ten of its suppliers to invest in three wind farms in China.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple environment
9 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
QCassidy352
52 minutes ago at 07:25 am
I find it sad that this story has to go in PSRI. A collaboration on renewable energy should not be a political issue.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
ericgtr12
47 minutes ago at 07:30 am
But, but they cause cancer...

"If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value, and they say the noise causes cancer."
~ Donald Trump ('https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2019/apr/08/donald-trump/republicans-dismiss-trumps-windmill-and-cancer-cla/')
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
GalileoSeven
27 minutes ago at 07:49 am
Funny how no one mentions the long term impacts of this "clean" energy

[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.npr.org/2019/09/10/759376113/unfurling-the-waste-problem-caused-by-wind-energy[/URL]
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
benshive
27 minutes ago at 07:49 am


But, but they cause cancer...

"If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value, and they say the noise causes cancer."
~ Donald Trump ('https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2019/apr/08/donald-trump/republicans-dismiss-trumps-windmill-and-cancer-cla/')


“We’ve ended the war on beautiful, clean coal, and it’s just been announced that a second, brand-new coal mine, where they’re going to take out clean coal — meaning, they’re taking out coal. They’re going to clean it — is opening in the state of Pennsylvania, the second one.”
- Donald Trump

Why risk getting windmill cancer when you can just use clean coal ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
40 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Global warming is a myth. You can’t warm a globe if the Earth is flat.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ericgtr12
39 minutes ago at 07:37 am


Global warming is a myth. You can’t warm a globe if the Earth is flat.

Pizza oven?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
36 minutes ago at 07:41 am


Pizza oven?


...hmmm... well whilst I don’t know anything about astronomy, astrology, gravity, meteorology, or physics in general, a pizza can’t cook itself. So checkmate.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]