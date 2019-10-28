Apple Releases New Software for HomePod Alongside iOS 13.2 With Handoff, Voice Detection for Different Family Members and Ambient Sounds

The new HomePod software will be installed automatically on the HomePod after you update to iOS 13.2, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how to.
After installing the software update, the HomePod will be able to distinguish between different voices for the first time. That means Siri is able to recognize the voices of everyone in the family, which will allow each person in the home to listen to their own music, playlists, radio stations, and more.
HomePod now supports Handoff, so you can hand off music, phone calls, and podcasts from the iPhone to the HomePod and vice versa. If you come home from work, for example, and are listening to music on the iPhone, you can beam it right over to the HomePod so you can continue listening without missing a beat. You can also add music to your HomeKit scenes after upgrading to iOS 13.2.
The new software brings a new Ambient Sounds feature that lets you play relaxing soundtracks like rain falling, nature sounds, white noise, and more, plus you can set sleep timers to fall asleep to these new Ambient Sounds or to music.
iOS 13.2 provides support for new HomePod features:For more on the HomePod, make sure to check out our HomePod roundup.
- The ability for HomePod to recognize the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience
- Handoff music, podcasts, or phone calls by bringing your iPhone close to HomePod
- Add music to your HomeKit scenes
- Play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds
- Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds