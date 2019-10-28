New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Hosting Apple TV+ Event for 'The Morning Show' in New York City

Monday October 28, 2019 12:50 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is planning to host an Apple TV+ premiere event for "The Morning Show" in New York City, according to a stage and banners that have been erected at the Lincoln Center plaza in Manhattan.

Based on multiple images shared on social media, Apple has a stage and multicolored signs that alternately highlight ‌Apple TV‌+ and "The Morning Show," an upcoming series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell. The show is set to premiere tonight, with additional premiere events happening later in the week.

Image via Twitter user Peter

‌Apple TV‌+ reviews came out this morning and critics were not particularly kind to "The Morning Show" despite its all star cast. The Hollywood Reporter, for example, called the pilot "brutally dull," while Variety said Witherspoon and Aniston couldn't "salvage this politically muddled, underthought, and underwhelming streaming misfire."



Apple appears to be planning to hold a red carpet launch event at the Lincoln Center plaza tonight along with additional showings at the Paley Center tomorrow evening, which will also include a Q&A session with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.



A recent Instagram story from "The Morning Show" suggests ‌Apple TV‌+ is going to debut at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, though earlier reports suggested the service would be launching at midnight Pacific Time on November 1.

‌Apple TV‌+ will also launch with "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Ghostwriters," "Snoopy in Space," and more.

(Thanks, Parker!)

H. Flower
37 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
In the streaming game, money and star power doesn't matter as much - good story and characters are paramount for success.
fmcshan
30 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Aside from Apple TV+, a new Apple TV with an A12/A13 processor along with a redesigned Siri Remote would be nice.
bpeeps
26 minutes ago at 01:09 pm


If Apple Keynotes are anything to go by I wouldn't have much confidence in Apple's content creation and direction.

Well it's a good thing Apple itself isn't creating any of their television content then, they're the distributor. The content creators for Apple TV+ shows are independent production companies who then pitch the shows to networks/streaming companies. And those companies decide if they want to buy the show. Echo Films and Hello Sunshine are the creators of The Morning Show. Just goes to show how little you know about how television is actually made.
