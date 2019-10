Apple Hosting Apple TV+ Event for 'The Morning Show' in New York City

Image via Twitter user Peter

AppleTV+ Event coming soon to Lincoln Center, NYC 👀 pic.twitter.com/4tVNtXXnfm — tonn (@Antwittie) October 28, 2019

Apple is planning to host an Apple TV premiere event for "The Morning Show" in New York City, according to a stage and banners that have been erected at the Lincoln Center plaza in Manhattan.Based on multiple images shared on social media, Apple has a stage and multicolored signs that alternately highlight ‌Apple TV‌+ and "The Morning Show," an upcoming series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell. The show is set to premiere tonight, with additional premiere events happening later in the week.‌Apple TV‌+ reviews came out this morning and critics were not particularly kind to "The Morning Show" despite its all star cast. The Hollywood Reporter , for example, called the pilot "brutally dull," while Variety said Witherspoon and Aniston couldn't "salvage this politically muddled, underthought, and underwhelming streaming misfire."Apple appears to be planning to hold a red carpet launch event at the Lincoln Center plaza tonight along with additional showings at the Paley Center tomorrow evening, which will also include a Q&A session with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.A recent Instagram story from "The Morning Show" suggests ‌Apple TV‌+ is going to debut at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, though earlier reports suggested the service would be launching at midnight Pacific Time on November 1.‌Apple TV‌+ will also launch with "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Ghostwriters," "Snoopy in Space," and more.(Thanks, Parker !)