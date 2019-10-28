Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Hosting Apple TV+ Event for 'The Morning Show' in New York City
Based on multiple images shared on social media, Apple has a stage and multicolored signs that alternately highlight Apple TV+ and "The Morning Show," an upcoming series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell. The show is set to premiere tonight, with additional premiere events happening later in the week.
Apple TV+ reviews came out this morning and critics were not particularly kind to "The Morning Show" despite its all star cast. The Hollywood Reporter, for example, called the pilot "brutally dull," while Variety said Witherspoon and Aniston couldn't "salvage this politically muddled, underthought, and underwhelming streaming misfire."
Apple appears to be planning to hold a red carpet launch event at the Lincoln Center plaza tonight along with additional showings at the Paley Center tomorrow evening, which will also include a Q&A session with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
AppleTV+ Event coming soon to Lincoln Center, NYC 👀 pic.twitter.com/4tVNtXXnfm— tonn (@Antwittie) October 28, 2019
A recent Instagram story from "The Morning Show" suggests Apple TV+ is going to debut at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, though earlier reports suggested the service would be launching at midnight Pacific Time on November 1.
Apple TV+ will also launch with "See," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Ghostwriters," "Snoopy in Space," and more.
(Thanks, Parker!)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Well it's a good thing Apple itself isn't creating any of their television content then, they're the distributor. The content creators for Apple TV+ shows are independent production companies who then pitch the shows to networks/streaming companies. And those companies decide if they want to buy the show. Echo Films and Hello Sunshine are the creators of The Morning Show. Just goes to show how little you know about how television is actually made.
If Apple Keynotes are anything to go by I wouldn't have much confidence in Apple's content creation and direction.
[ Read All Comments ]