MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Apple Watch Band From Southern Straps

Southern Straps has a whole range of high-quality leather and nylon Apple Watch bands, including the brown leather band, which is made from a single piece of full-grain Italian leather. The leather hasn't been sanded, buffed, or snuffed, which gives it an attractive, unblemished finish.
Southern Straps uses vegetable dye to create a rich, long lasting color that's achieved without using harmful chemicals, and the band is hand stitched with durable waxed cord in the company's San Francisco factory.
The brown leather Apple Watch band fits all Apple Watch models and is available in 44mm, 42mm, 40mm, and 38mm sizes. The bands are also designed to fit most wrists from 14cm to 25cm. Southern Straps can be ordered with black, silver, or gold lugs to match the different colors of the Apple Watch casing.
Southern Straps offers a two-year warranty on all of its leather bands, offering a guarantee against wear and tear. The brown leather Apple Watch band is priced at $85 from Southern Straps, but we have five to give away to MacRumors readers.
