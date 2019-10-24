New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple TV App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Thursday October 24, 2019 6:47 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Following in the footsteps of Roku, Amazon today announced that the Apple TV app is now available on select Fire TV devices, including the second-generation Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition.


Available through the Amazon Appstore, the Apple TV app allows users to access their iTunes libraries of movies and TV shows and the Apple TV Channels feature through the Fire TV platform. The app will also users to stream original content from Apple TV+ when the streaming video service launches November 1.

As of today, the Apple TV app on Fire TV is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, and the United Kingdom. The app is also available for Fire TV Basic Edition users in over 50 countries.

Amazon says the Apple TV app will be coming soon to the first- and second-generation Fire TV Cube, the third-generation diamond-shaped Fire TV dongle, Fire TV smart TVs from Toshiba and Insignia, and the Nebula sound bar. The app is not compatible with the first- or second-generation Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.

In addition to Fire TV, the Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, and select 2018 and newer Samsung smart TVs. The app is also coming to select LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs in the future.

Apple TV+ is a Netflix-like subscription-based service that will allow users to stream original TV shows and movies curated by Apple. Pricing will start at $4.99 per month with a one-week free trial. Up to six family members can share a single ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription through Family Sharing.

Avatar
fmcshan
56 minutes ago at 06:49 am
This is great! I love how Apple is expanding the Apple TV app to more devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
45 minutes ago at 07:00 am
It all makes sense now. When Apple first announced this was happening, we hadn't yet seen what they planned to do to the TV app...turn it into an advertising platform.

The new TV app is a total disaster. It violates its original stated purpose, and is pointless to use for anything other than Up Next.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jd3774life
54 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Sweet! I didn't want to buy another Apple TV 4k for the bedroom so this will be a great alternative ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ikramerica
51 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Does it have local library support and Airplay or is it just a crippled app meant to sell content like on Roku? The roku apps are so disappointing. You can’t even use your ios device to remote control them.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jeaz
49 minutes ago at 06:56 am
The spread of the Apple TV app is really interesting. It’s definitely adding a lot of value to the channel distributors, reducing the need for them to develop apps for all devices.
Now we just need some channels (only one I have where I live is the Smithsonian...)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BODYBUILDERPAUL
46 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Your Apple ID is probably the most valuable digital user identity account out there - it holds EVERYTHING (your Mac, your iPhone, iCloud, film & music purchases, software purchases) and you are willing to share your password and details to a cheap, horribly made Amazon or Roku or Samsung product that's constantly connected to the Internet with zero or very few security updates. Are you crazy?

What a terrible idea.

Let's see how long before these devices are hacked!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Aldaris
44 minutes ago at 07:01 am


Does it have local library support and Airplay or is it just a crippled app meant to sell content like on Roku? The roku apps are so disappointing. You can’t even use your ios device to remote control them.

I use my iPhone to control my Roku’s all the time, just download the Roku app.
Rating: 1 Votes

