Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple TV App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks
Available through the Amazon Appstore, the Apple TV app allows users to access their iTunes libraries of movies and TV shows and the Apple TV Channels feature through the Fire TV platform. The app will also users to stream original content from Apple TV+ when the streaming video service launches November 1.
As of today, the Apple TV app on Fire TV is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, and the United Kingdom. The app is also available for Fire TV Basic Edition users in over 50 countries.
Amazon says the Apple TV app will be coming soon to the first- and second-generation Fire TV Cube, the third-generation diamond-shaped Fire TV dongle, Fire TV smart TVs from Toshiba and Insignia, and the Nebula sound bar. The app is not compatible with the first- or second-generation Fire TV or Fire TV Stick.
In addition to Fire TV, the Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, and select 2018 and newer Samsung smart TVs. The app is also coming to select LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs in the future.
Apple TV+ is a Netflix-like subscription-based service that will allow users to stream original TV shows and movies curated by Apple. Pricing will start at $4.99 per month with a one-week free trial. Up to six family members can share a single Apple TV+ subscription through Family Sharing.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The new TV app is a total disaster. It violates its original stated purpose, and is pointless to use for anything other than Up Next.
Now we just need some channels (only one I have where I live is the Smithsonian...)
What a terrible idea.
Let's see how long before these devices are hacked!
I use my iPhone to control my Roku’s all the time, just download the Roku app.
Does it have local library support and Airplay or is it just a crippled app meant to sell content like on Roku? The roku apps are so disappointing. You can’t even use your ios device to remote control them.
[ Read All Comments ]