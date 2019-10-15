Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple TV App Available on Roku Starting Today
The Apple TV app can be downloaded from the Roku Channel Store on smart TVs that either have Roku preinstalled or have a Roku dongle connected, although select older Roku models are not supported.
The Apple TV app is available to Roku users in the United States, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.
In addition to Roku, Apple TV+ will be available through the Apple TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, select 2018 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on select LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs in the future. Apple TV+ will also be available on the web at tv.apple.com.
Apple TV+ launches November 1. The subscription-based video service will be priced at $4.99 per month with a one-week free trial. Up to six family members can share a single Apple TV+ subscription through Family Sharing.