Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple's Push Into Hollywood Detailed in Businessweek Feature Ahead of Apple TV+ Launch
Many of the the reported details are already known, ranging from some Hollywood executives frowning upon Apple's culture of secrecy to Apple spending over $250 million on the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," including over $1 million per episode for stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
In its early discussions about scripted programming, Apple also reportedly considered a project involving actor Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in movies like "The Matrix," "John Wick," and "Speed."
Apple TV+ is Apple's upcoming subscription-based streaming video service, launching November 1 in over 100 countries. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.
Apple TV+ is led by former Sony Pictures Television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who have reportedly been tasked with securing original content that is appropriate to be previewed in Apple's retail stores around the world, although it seems there will be some exceptions to that rule.
Apple TV+ will debut with the aforementioned "The Morning Show," which also stars Steve Carell, as well as the post-apocalyptic thriller "See" starring Jason Momoa, coming-of-age comedy series "Dickinson" starring Hailee Steinfeld, kids shows "Snoopy in Space" and "Helpsters," and more.
Since September 10, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac can get one year of Apple TV+ for free.
