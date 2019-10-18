Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Dickinson' Starring Hailee Steinfeld Premieres in Brooklyn
Created, written, and executive produced by Alena Smith, the 19th-century coming-of-age story explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. The series stars Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actresses Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski.
Apple says the complete 10-episode first season of "Dickinson" will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting November 1, the day the service launches, in over 100 countries and regions around the world.
In other Apple TV+ news, Variety reports that screenwriter and producer Monica Beletsky has reached a multi-year deal with Apple to develop and produce television series exclusively for Apple's streaming video service. Her previous credits include "Fargo," "Friday Night Lights," and "Parenthood."
Apple TV+ will be available in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Roku, select smart TVs, and other devices, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.