Apple Brings Its 'Transporter' App for Developers to the Mac App Store

Transporter is the simple and easy way to deliver content to Apple. Easily send apps, music, movies, TV shows, or books for distribution on the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, Apple Books, or iTunes Store.
- Simply drag and drop your content into Transporter to get started.
- Validate and upload multiple files simultaneously for fast delivery.
- View delivery progress, including validation warnings, errors, and delivery logs, so you can
quickly fix any issues.
- See a history of past deliveries, including date and time.
An App Store Connect, iTunes Connect, or encoding house account is required.
Language support for Transporter includes Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.