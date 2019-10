Apple Brings Its 'Transporter' App for Developers to the Mac App Store

Transporter is the simple and easy way to deliver content to Apple. Easily send apps, music, movies, TV shows, or books for distribution on the ‌App Store‌, Apple Music, Apple TV app, Apple Books, or iTunes Store.



- Simply drag and drop your content into Transporter to get started.

- Validate and upload multiple files simultaneously for fast delivery.

- View delivery progress, including validation warnings, errors, and delivery logs, so you can

quickly fix any issues.

- See a history of past deliveries, including date and time.



An ‌App Store‌ Connect, iTunes Connect, or encoding house account is required.

Apple today announced that it has launched a new version of its Transporter app for developers on the Mac App Store . Transporter, which was previously available as a command-line tool, now lets developers drag and drop binaries for quick upload to App Store Connect and easily view details like progress, warnings, errors, and delivery history.Language support for Transporter includes Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.