Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 6.1 to Developers

Thursday October 10, 2019 10:02 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.1 beta to developers, a week after seeding the second watchOS 6.1 beta and three weeks after releasing the watchOS 6 update with full App Store, new Apple Watch faces, and more.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated  Apple Watch  app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the update, the  Apple Watch  needs to have over 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.

There were no major changes found in the first two watchOS 6.1 betas, so it's not entirely clear what's included in the update, but we'll update this article should new features be found in the third beta. The update may be focused on bug fixes and under-the-hood performance improvements.

watchOS 6.1 does work with the Series 1 and Series 2  Apple Watch  models, which were excluded from the watchOS 6 release.

Apple said that  watchOS 6  would come to the older  Apple Watch  models at a later date, so it's possible watchOS 6.1 will be the first version of  watchOS 6  to work with the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watches.

