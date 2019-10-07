Deals Spotlight: Sprint Offers Savings on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 10.2-Inch iPad, and Apple Watch Series 5

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sprint. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
iPhone XR
Sprint has an ongoing flash sale on the 64GB iPhone XR, priced at $8 per month when you sign up for an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and add a new line of service. Within two bills you'll see a bill credit of $17 per month added onto your account.
This offer will end on October 10.
iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
For the latest iPhone 11, Sprint is offering the 64GB iPhone 11 for $0 per month with eligible device trade-in, an 18-month lease, and new line activation. After this, you'll get $29.17 credited to your account every month.
The same offer can be applied to the more expensive 64GB iPhone 11 Pro and 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max, which would end up priced at $12.50 per month and $16.67 per month, respectively.
These offers will expire on November 7.
iPhone 8
You can get the 64GB iPhone 8 for $10 per month or the iPhone 8 Plus for $14.17 per month, when you sign up for an 18-month lease and add a new line of service. Both iPhone 8 models will see a credit of $8.75 added to your bill each month, beginning within two bill cycles.
This offer will end on November 7.
10.2-Inch iPad
If you're looking to add a tablet to your Sprint account, you can get the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad for $4.17 per month once you agree to a 24-month billing agreement, add a new line on a qualifying plan, and have one active handset on your account.
At this discounted rate, the total cost of the new 7th generation iPad is reduced to $99.99. The deal is available in all three iPad colorways: Space Gray, Gold, and Silver.
This offer will end on October 24.
Apple Watch Series 5
Finally, Sprint has discounted the Apple Watch by 50 percent off this month, including the new Series 5 models. The offer requires you to sign a 24-month Installment Billing agreement, activate a new watch plan, and have one active handset on your Sprint account.
Once you meet all of these criteria, you'll see 50 percent off your cellular Apple Watch model of choice (excluding the 44mm Stainless Steel case with Milanese Loop band) via monthly bill credits. For Series 5 models, this means you can pay as low as around $10 per month for the device.
This offer will end on October 17.
Our full Deals Roundup has even more information on all of the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.