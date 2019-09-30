Halide Camera for iOS Gains Support for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

There's a faster lens switcher that uses Haptic Touch to switch between the two focal lengths in the iPhone 11 (wide and ultra wide) and the three focal lengths in the iPhone 11 Pro (wide, ultra wide, and telephoto). Halide's developers say it's quicker, smoother and more intuitive than the standard lens switcher.
On the iPhone 11 Pro, there's a new Lens Guides feature designed to help users compose shots. The Lens Guides appear when the lens switcher tool is opened, providing overlays of what a shot would look like using a different focal length.
There are no manual focus controls for the ultra wide-angle camera in Halide, and that's because the lens has a fixed focus. The ultra wide-angle camera is not capable of RAW output, nor does Apple's outside the frame feature work with RAW. Halide hasn't added outside the frame functionality at this time.
Smart RAW has been updated for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, with the exposure engine tuned to produce RAW shots with less noise. Smart RAW improvement for the new iPhones is an ongoing product though, with Halide planning to add additional refinements in the future.
For older iPhones, the new version of Halide includes bug fixes and enhancements, along with RAW exposure improvements for all Smart RAW iPhones.
Halide can be downloaded from the App Store for $5.99. [Direct Link]