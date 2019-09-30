Apple Releases watchOS 6.0.1 With Bug Fixes

watchOS 6.0.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General -> Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have over 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
Today’s update is minor in scale, addressing a bug with the Mickey and Minnie Mouse watch faces, fixing a calendar complications bug, and addressing an issue that could cause a loss of display calibration data. From Apple’s release notes:
watchOS 6.0.1 optimizes performance, provides security updates, and contains improvements and bug fixes, including:For details on what’s new in the larger watchOS 6 release, make sure to check out our watchOS 6 roundup.
- Resolves an issue where the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face does not speak time
- Addresses an issue where the calendar complication may not display events
- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data