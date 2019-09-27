MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Adonit Note Stylus for Your iPad

Priced at just $49.99, the Adonit Note is similar to the Apple Pencil as it does not require Bluetooth to connect to an iPad. Just turn it on and it works.
The Adonit Note has a tiny tip much like the Apple Pencil, so it has the precision needed for note taking, sketching, drawing, and more. It comes in either gold or black, and it looks a lot like a regular pen.
Many of the Apple Pencil features are available in the Adonit Note. You can tap on the iPad with the tip of the Adonit Note to activate the Notes app, so you can jump right into taking notes from the Home screen of the iPad.
The Adonit Note features a replaceable tip so when it wears down, you can pop it off with a twist instead of purchasing a whole new stylus, and it features a long 12-hour battery life. A four minute charge through the micro-USB port lets you use it for an hour, while a 45 minute charge gives you the full battery life.
We reviewed the Adonit Note earlier this year and found that it works just as well as the Apple Pencil in terms of latency and palm rejection. You can rest your hand on the display just like you can with the Apple Pencil, so the experience is similar, but there is no pressure sensitivity.
The Adonit Note is compatible with the third-generation iPad Air, the fifth-generation iPad mini, the sixth and seventh-generation iPad, and the third-generation 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
We have 10 of the Adonit Note styluses to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.