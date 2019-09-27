Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
Apple Sets Theatrical Release Dates for Apple TV+ Movies 'The Banker,' 'Hala,' and 'The Elephant Queen'
According to Variety, "The Banker," "Hala," and "The Elephant Queen" will all be released in theaters before coming to Apple TV+.
"The Banker," starring Samuel L. Jackson and Mackie as real estate and finance moguls in the Jim Crow era, will be in theaters on December 6, coming to Apple TV+ later in January.
"The Elephant Queen," which premiered in New York this week, will be in theaters on October 18 and will be available on Apple TV+ in November.
"Hala," a movie about a Muslim girl reconciling her family traditions with modern life will be in theaters on November 22, coming to Apple TV+ at some point in December.
Apple TV+ is set to launch on Friday, November 1. It will be available for $4.99 per month, but Apple is offering a free subscription to customers who purchase an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Along with the above listed movies, Apple TV+ will also feature quite a few TV shows at launch, including "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "The Morning Show."
