Apple Sets Theatrical Release Dates for Apple TV+ Movies 'The Banker,' 'Hala,' and 'The Elephant Queen'

Just hours after The Wall Street Journal said that Apple was perhaps planning to release some of its upcoming Apple TV + movies in theaters, Apple has set release dates for several of the films.According to Variety , "The Banker," "Hala," and "The Elephant Queen" will all be released in theaters before coming to Apple TV +."The Banker," starring Samuel L. Jackson and Mackie as real estate and finance moguls in the Jim Crow era, will be in theaters on December 6, coming to Apple TV + later in January."The Elephant Queen," which premiered in New York this week, will be in theaters on October 18 and will be available on Apple TV + in November."Hala," a movie about a Muslim girl reconciling her family traditions with modern life will be in theaters on November 22, coming to Apple TV + at some point in December.Apple TV + is set to launch on Friday, November 1. It will be available for $4.99 per month, but Apple is offering a free subscription to customers who purchase an Apple TV , iPhone, iPad , or Mac.Along with the above listed movies, Apple TV + will also feature quite a few TV shows at launch, including "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "The Morning Show."