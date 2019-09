Apple Movies Could Premiere in Cinemas Weeks Before Being Released on Apple TV+

Apple plans to make an impact in Hollywood by premiering feature-length movies to theaters before releasing them on its upcoming Apple TV + streaming service.According to The Wall Street Journal , Apple has "made overtures to cinema chains and consulted with an entertainment executive" as it considers following a traditional theatrical release plan.If Apple follows through with the plan of observing a significant period of theatrical exclusivity, it would be adopting a longstanding business model in the commercial cinema industry that's also a proven route to awards eligibility, since film awards typically require a theatrical run for their candidates.Theater chains want to attract audiences for as long as possible before they have the option to stream movies at home, with some requiring a 90-day period of exclusivity before movies go to home streaming services.Netflix often releases its films in theaters before streaming them. However, adopting the plan could be perceived as risky for a new venture like Apple TV +, as Apple will likely want to use new content to attract and retain subscribers to its $4.99 per month streaming platform, due to arrive on iOS, Mac, and Apple TV in November.