Apple has teamed up with Maroon 5 to add the group's new song "Memories" to the Memories feature in the Photos app, allowing it to be used for photo slide show creations, reports Billboard "Memories" will be available as a soundtrack option for a limited time and it is available to iPhone and iPad users running the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software.Memories in the Photos app are created when iPhone and iPad users choose to play a curated memory option, which can be set to different soundtracks.Maroon 5 has also created its own "Made with Memories" video that's available on Apple Music