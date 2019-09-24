Hollywood Mac Pro Workstations Hit by Mysterious AVID Software Issue

Tuesday September 24, 2019 2:34 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Variety reports this morning of a possible computer virus attack or critical software failure affecting Mac Pro workstations across Los Angeles.

According to social media chatter, Hollywood Film and TV editors discovered late on Monday that "trashcan" Mac Pros running older versions of macOS and AVID's Media Composer software were refusing to reboot after shutting down.

The root cause of the issue remains unknown, but online speculation is surfacing a few possibilities, including a virus specifically targeting post-production Macs in the Hollywood area.

Others have suggested an issue with AVID's iLok activation dongle, or perhaps a conflict with the software and a recent system update – possibly related to Apple's Safari browser – that is corrupting data.

Affected users are being advised to try booting in single-user mode and disabling Wi-Fi so that they can back up, while non-affected AVID users have been told not to shut down their Macs so they can also deactivate Wi-Fi and any other networks until a solution is found.


Several companies are said to have been affected by the issue. Neither AVID nor Apple have responded to requests for comment. This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as we learn more.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Tag: Avid
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
1 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
superiska123
5 minutes ago at 02:37 am
If they aren't running the latest software like it says in the article, I don't really see how this is Apple's fault...
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]