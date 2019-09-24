Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
Apple's New Low-Cost 10.2-Inch iPad Starts Shipping to Customers Tomorrow, In-Store Availability Coming Later This Week
The updated iPad, which continues to be Apple's most affordable at $329, is similar to the sixth-generation iPad but comes equipped with a larger 10.2-inch screen, an upgrade over the previous model.
It features the same A10 Fusion chip that was used in the sixth-generation, along with Apple Pencil support, but new this year is a Smart Connector that allows it to work with a Smart Keyboard, which is sold separately for $159.
The new iPad continues to feature a 7-megapixel rear camera, a one-pound body, Touch ID, and thicker bezels than some of Apple's other more expensive iPads, but it's price can't be beat.
Apple today released iPadOS, which is the version of iOS 13 that runs on the iPad. New iPad models will come equipped with iPadOS, which includes improved multitasking features, a redesigned Home screen, Apple Pencil improvements, Apple Arcade, Dark Mode, and tons more.
The new iPad begins shipping out to customers on Wednesday, September 25, and Apple says it will be in stores later this week with launch dates in retail locations varying by country and region.
Apple originally said the new iPad would be in stores on September 30, so it appears to be rolling out a bit earlier now that iPadOS has had an early release.
Pricing on the seventh-generation iPad starts at $329 for 32GB of storage, with 128GB of storage available as well as LTE options. Pricing for schools and educational customers is even lower, starting at $299.
Customers who purchase an iPad will get a free year of Apple TV+ when Apple TV+ comes out this November.