iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
Apple Arcade Appears on Apple TVs Running Latest tvOS 13 Beta
Beta testers and developers took to Twitter to share the news in the early hours of this morning, although it's still unclear whether the gaming service is rolling out to all Apple set-top boxes running the Golden Master candidate, or just those in certain locations.
As the image below demonstrates, Apple Arcade on Apple TV features a native interface optimized for television screens, and currently sports a 'Try it Free' button promoting the service's one-month free trial available to everyone.
Games on Apple Arcade are supported by Made for iPhone game controllers along with PS4 and Xbox controllers, and Apple has built controller support into tvOS 13, so users won't need to rely on the Apple Remote to get playing.
The service's launch on tvOS is also hotly anticipated because Apple Arcade supports multiple platforms, so you'll be able to start a game on, say, your iPhone, and then swap over to Apple TV without losing your place.
When Apple Arcade first became available, there were just over 50 games available, but more titles have already been rolling out. Apple says that new Apple Arcade titles will be coming out on a weekly basis, with at least 100 games in the works.
Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month, and allows up to six family members to access games through Apple's Family Sharing feature. It's currently only available on iPhone, but will officially roll out to iPad and Apple TV when the public releases of iPadOS and tvOS 13 arrive on Tuesday, September 24. A Mac launch is likely to arrive in October. For more information, check out our dedicated Apple Arcade guide.