iFixit's iPhone 11 Teardown: 'An iPhone XR With Some iPhone 11 Pro Tech Inside'

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
The repair site reiterated what has been said previously about the iPhone 11: it's essentially an iPhone XR, but with a few internal upgrades from the new iPhone 11 Pro family. There's a double-decker logic board, upgraded wide and ultrawide camera lenses, and what iFixit believes to be ultra wideband antenna technology embedded into the rear case.
Otherwise, the teardown doesn't reveal much unknown information about the iPhone 11. iFixit delved into the device's rectangular battery, which is only marginally improved upon last year's iPhone XR battery. The iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery, measuring about 7 percent more compared to the iPhone XR and accounting for the one hour battery increase that Apple claimed in its keynote.
iFixit also briefly discussed the potential for bilateral charging on the iPhone 11, which the site ultimately pointed out was never meant to be on the entry-level 2019 iPhone. The iPhone 11 lacks a second battery connector (unlike the 11 Pro Max), and iFixit explained that a larger battery and additional thermal management "would almost certainly be required" for bilateral charging on the iPhone 11.
The iPhone 11 earned a repairability score of 6 out of 10. iFixit said that the display is easier to replace than in other smartphones, but the site bemoaned Apple's continued use of proprietary screws and an increased chance of breakage due to glass on the front and back of the iPhone 11.
Last year was the first year I haven't upgraded (have every iPhone since the original except for an XS).
I don't think anyone thought the iPhone 11 was a successor to the XS.
In other words it’s more an Xr S than successor to the Xs.
