iFixit's iPhone 11 Teardown: 'An iPhone XR With Some iPhone 11 Pro Tech Inside'

Monday September 23, 2019 8:10 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Following a teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Friday, iFixit today posted a separate teardown of the entry-level iPhone 11 model.


The repair site reiterated what has been said previously about the iPhone 11: it's essentially an iPhone XR, but with a few internal upgrades from the new iPhone 11 Pro family. There's a double-decker logic board, upgraded wide and ultrawide camera lenses, and what iFixit believes to be ultra wideband antenna technology embedded into the rear case.

Otherwise, the teardown doesn't reveal much unknown information about the iPhone 11. iFixit delved into the device's rectangular battery, which is only marginally improved upon last year's iPhone XR battery. The iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery, measuring about 7 percent more compared to the iPhone XR and accounting for the one hour battery increase that Apple claimed in its keynote.


iFixit also briefly discussed the potential for bilateral charging on the iPhone 11, which the site ultimately pointed out was never meant to be on the entry-level 2019 iPhone. The iPhone 11 lacks a second battery connector (unlike the 11 Pro Max), and iFixit explained that a larger battery and additional thermal management "would almost certainly be required" for bilateral charging on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 earned a repairability score of 6 out of 10. iFixit said that the display is easier to replace than in other smartphones, but the site bemoaned Apple's continued use of proprietary screws and an increased chance of breakage due to glass on the front and back of the iPhone 11.

[ 17 comments ]


Avatar
keysofanxiety
42 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Still waiting for the iFixit teardown of the Apple Card...
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
ItsGavinC
16 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Wonderful phone. Upgraded from an X (my battery life was getting terrible) and I don't regret it at all. I was worried about going back to an LCD screen, and the resolution, but it's totally fine for me. Love the better battery life, love the slightly larger screen, size of the phone is great for me, can't tell a difference in screen resolution when using apps, etc. Got a 64 GB because I use iCloud for photos and music. So yeah, I got the cheapest new iPhone and I'm very happy with it.

Last year was the first year I haven't upgraded (have every iPhone since the original except for an XS).
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
33 minutes ago at 08:24 am


In other words it’s more an Xr S than successor to the Xs.

I don't think anyone thought the iPhone 11 was a successor to the XS.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
HardRain
39 minutes ago at 08:19 am
In other words it’s more an Xr S than successor to the Xs.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
roland.g
29 minutes ago at 08:29 am
It’s the same screen. Same body except for the camera. Didn’t we already know this from the keynote.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
madmin
43 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Can't innovate my ?
Rating: 1 Votes

