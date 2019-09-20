iFixit iPhone 11 Pro Max Teardown Hints at Unimplemented Bilateral Wireless Charging Feature

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
The repair site is just now digging into the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but has already found signs of the bilateral wireless charging feature that was rumored ahead of launch but ultimately not announced.
The iPhone 11 Pro teardown found two battery connectors in the new iPhones, which is a first, and further investigation by iFixit suggests the extra connector is a direct line to the wireless charging coil.
With the phone powered on, we disconnected the lower battery connector and the phone stayed on and charged via the Lightning port, but not over wireless charging. Seems this extra connector is a direct line to the wireless charging coil, which could be an important feature for bilateral charging!Bilateral wireless charging would have allowed the new iPhones to wirelessly charge devices like the AirPods, the Apple Watch, and even other iPhones. It was an expected feature for much of the 2019 rumor cycle, but just before the new iPhones launched, rumors indicated Apple had decided to pull the feature.
What's more, when we reconnected the cable, our phone displayed a momentary temperature warning before returning to normal. We suspect it lost contact with an important battery temperature sensor and shut itself down; this sounds a lot like a reverse wireless charging heat management feature to us.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often shares accurate insights into Apple's plans, said that bilateral wireless charging was nixed "because the charging efficiency may not match Apple's requirements."
It's not entirely clear if bilateral wireless charging is something that can be implemented at a later date if the hardware is in place, or if that's Apple's plan, but as of now, there is no two-way wireless charging option despite the hints of it in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.
iFixit has also discovered a "new mysterious board" sitting below the battery that could be related to bilateral wireless charging.
The teardown so far has also revealed a slimmed down logic board to make room for the triple-lens camera setup and similar adhesive to last year's iPhones despite new water resistance ratings.
iFixit is going to be working on its iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown for the next few hours. Those interested can follow along on the teardown page for updates, and we'll also update this article when new details are shared.
I can imagine they might not have announced it even if they do still have plans to try and make it work for a point release after getting burned on AirPower, but I have a feeling this won't be happening at all too. More because if it is an efficiency thing, I'm not sure how effective a firmware/ software fix would be.
I feel like they couldn’t implement the feature in time is more reliant on the iOS 13 problems they have been squashing to make release day. Maybe they’ll announce it for the .2 update or maybe they won’t at all and those of us who bought the Pro paid a premium price for pieces of hardware we can’t use and most likely would never know is there if it weren’t for people like Ifixit. I lean on the side it will never be active. If Apple planned it to be they would have announced it. ECG wasn’t available at launch for Watch 4 but was still planned so it was announced.
One could argue if they intended it to to do bilateral charging they would have announced it and stated it will come at a later .X release
One could argue Apple isn’t going make that mistake again twice, they already did that with the Air power, which was obviously never released due to manufacturing concerns. I think bilateral charging is actually a really good feature that would be an ‘up-sell’ , but Apple would have to market in the right way, when it’s actually _ready_ to be announced/released. It’s just a side feature for the iPhone, this isn’t like a main core product like the Airpower was meant to be.
I disagree. Apple made that mistake with their wireless charging pad. I'm sure they have learned their lesson about not announcing a product or feature that has a chance of not coming to fruition. And if there is a chance it might not come until iOS 14, then they absolutely wouldn't want to announce it prior. Think there is still a chance we will see it in a software update if its working by 13.2 and if it was only a software issue. Of course if the issue relates to hardware then we will have to wait for the next iphones. Or if software isn't ready until after 13.2 but then they will im sure just hold it off as as selling feature for the 2020 phone which presumably will be a major update.
They also may see how sales are going if not as good as expected then adding the feature would boost sales if doing well without it then would make more sense to hold off to the next iPhone (as much as I'd love it now for simplifying charging when travelling.
Or will it be sold as a unique feature for iPhone 5G, similar to Watch Series 5 always on display?
