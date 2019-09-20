New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iFixit iPhone 11 Pro Max Teardown Hints at Unimplemented Bilateral Wireless Charging Feature

Friday September 20, 2019 1:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
iFixit this morning did a quick teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro to provide a brief look at the new smartphone's internals, and now the site is in the process of doing a much deeper dive through an iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown.

The repair site is just now digging into the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but has already found signs of the bilateral wireless charging feature that was rumored ahead of launch but ultimately not announced.


The iPhone 11 Pro teardown found two battery connectors in the new iPhones, which is a first, and further investigation by iFixit suggests the extra connector is a direct line to the wireless charging coil.
With the phone powered on, we disconnected the lower battery connector and the phone stayed on and charged via the Lightning port, but not over wireless charging. Seems this extra connector is a direct line to the wireless charging coil, which could be an important feature for bilateral charging!

What's more, when we reconnected the cable, our phone displayed a momentary temperature warning before returning to normal. We suspect it lost contact with an important battery temperature sensor and shut itself down; this sounds a lot like a reverse wireless charging heat management feature to us.
Bilateral wireless charging would have allowed the new iPhones to wirelessly charge devices like the AirPods, the Apple Watch, and even other iPhones. It was an expected feature for much of the 2019 rumor cycle, but just before the new iPhones launched, rumors indicated Apple had decided to pull the feature.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often shares accurate insights into Apple's plans, said that bilateral wireless charging was nixed "because the charging efficiency may not match Apple's requirements."

It's not entirely clear if bilateral wireless charging is something that can be implemented at a later date if the hardware is in place, or if that's Apple's plan, but as of now, there is no two-way wireless charging option despite the hints of it in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

iFixit has also discovered a "new mysterious board" sitting below the battery that could be related to bilateral wireless charging.

The teardown so far has also revealed a slimmed down logic board to make room for the triple-lens camera setup and similar adhesive to last year's iPhones despite new water resistance ratings.

iFixit is going to be working on its iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown for the next few hours. Those interested can follow along on the teardown page for updates, and we'll also update this article when new details are shared.

Related Roundup: iPhone 11 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 Pro (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Chaos215bar2
17 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
If only there were three connectors, it would be a sure sign of an imminent Half Life 3 release.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
35 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
To me, this is a crucial future I would like to see activated, specifically being that if I can top off my AirPods or Apple Watch for extended battery life, that would be ideal when traveling, and I can eliminate bringing extra cables with me. Hopefully this is reinstated in iOS 13 or the 2020 iPhones.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Falhófnir
33 minutes ago at 01:36 pm


I feel like they couldn’t implement the feature in time is more reliant on the iOS 13 problems they have been squashing to make release day. Maybe they’ll announce it for the .2 update or maybe they won’t at all and those of us who bought the Pro paid a premium price for pieces of hardware we can’t use and most likely would never know is there if it weren’t for people like Ifixit. I lean on the side it will never be active. If Apple planned it to be they would have announced it. ECG wasn’t available at launch for Watch 4 but was still planned so it was announced.

I can imagine they might not have announced it even if they do still have plans to try and make it work for a point release after getting burned on AirPower, but I have a feeling this won't be happening at all too. More because if it is an efficiency thing, I'm not sure how effective a firmware/ software fix would be.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
EugW
42 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Why would they keep the cable for bilateral wireless charging if there is no bilateral wireless charging?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
18 minutes ago at 01:51 pm


One could argue if they intended it to to do bilateral charging they would have announced it and stated it will come at a later .X release


One could argue Apple isn’t going make that mistake again twice, they already did that with the Air power, which was obviously never released due to manufacturing concerns. I think bilateral charging is actually a really good feature that would be an ‘up-sell’ , but Apple would have to market in the right way, when it’s actually _ready_ to be announced/released. It’s just a side feature for the iPhone, this isn’t like a main core product like the Airpower was meant to be.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hmark8
19 minutes ago at 01:49 pm


If Apple planned it to be they would have announced it. ECG wasn’t available at launch for Watch 4 but was still planned so it was announced.

I disagree. Apple made that mistake with their wireless charging pad. I'm sure they have learned their lesson about not announcing a product or feature that has a chance of not coming to fruition. And if there is a chance it might not come until iOS 14, then they absolutely wouldn't want to announce it prior. Think there is still a chance we will see it in a software update if its working by 13.2 and if it was only a software issue. Of course if the issue relates to hardware then we will have to wait for the next iphones. Or if software isn't ready until after 13.2 but then they will im sure just hold it off as as selling feature for the 2020 phone which presumably will be a major update.

They also may see how sales are going if not as good as expected then adding the feature would boost sales if doing well without it then would make more sense to hold off to the next iPhone (as much as I'd love it now for simplifying charging when travelling.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JPack
50 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Question is, will it be activated during the life of iOS 13?

Or will it be sold as a unique feature for iPhone 5G, similar to Watch Series 5 always on display?
Rating: 1 Votes

