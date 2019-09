Evidence of New Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max Found in iOS 13 Code

References to three new Smart Battery Cases made by Apple have been found inside the code for iOS 13.1, appearing to confirm that the iPhone 11 , 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will all be getting Smart Battery Cases in the future (via 9to5Mac ).The model codes for the cases are A2180, A2183, and A2184, which are believed to represent Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11 , 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, respectively. Similar discoveries for a new Smart Battery Case line for the iPhone XS and XS Max were made last year , weeks ahead of an official launch One of the main upgrades on the iPhone 11 line, particularly for the "Pro" models, is the battery life of each smartphone. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to have 4 more hours of battery life than the iPhone XS , and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has 5 hours more battery life than the iPhone XS Max.This has translated into reviews for the 2019 iPhones praising all-day-long battery life. Smart Battery Cases would guarantee even longer battery life for the iPhone 11 family, for anyone who truly doesn't want to have to worry about charging their iPhone.