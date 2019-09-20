Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
Evidence of New Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max Found in iOS 13 Code
The model codes for the cases are A2180, A2183, and A2184, which are believed to represent Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, respectively. Similar discoveries for a new Smart Battery Case line for the iPhone XS and XS Max were made last year, weeks ahead of an official launch.
One of the main upgrades on the iPhone 11 line, particularly for the "Pro" models, is the battery life of each smartphone. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to have 4 more hours of battery life than the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has 5 hours more battery life than the iPhone XS Max.
This has translated into reviews for the 2019 iPhones praising all-day-long battery life. Smart Battery Cases would guarantee even longer battery life for the iPhone 11 family, for anyone who truly doesn't want to have to worry about charging their iPhone.
Like the max pro will need one...
Most of us wouldn't, but people who work in remote locations without reliable power to charge with can still use this. It's also handy for heavy commercial users; for example companies that use iPhones as barcode scanners, inventory terminals, real estate photographers, etc... It's nice to not have to worry about battery charging at all for an entire day of extremely heavy usage.
