New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Fifth Avenue Store as iPhone 11 Launch Day Continues Around the World

Friday September 20, 2019 6:23 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day is now underway in the United States and Canada, with deliveries beginning to arrive to customers. Apple Stores are also opening early at 8 a.m. local time in each country to accommodate in-store pickups and walk-in purchases on a first-come, first-served basis.

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the grand reopening of the company's newly revamped Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan today, posing for photos with customers and joining in the launch day excitement.


All of the new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 models should be on display at most Apple Stores starting today for customers to try out. And as first noted by Mark Gurman, Apple has installed lit-up "11" and "Pro" window displays at select stores for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

"Pro" sign at an Apple Store via ericip220

Visiting an Apple Store today for launch day? Share your photos with us on Twitter by tagging @MacRumors.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tag: Tim Cook
[ 10 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
MrExitStrategy
8 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Did that guy really just used an Android to take a selfie with Tim Apple???
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Scotty2Hotty
9 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Him visiting the Fifth Ave. store was the worlds worst kept secret - as he hinted at it last week. The audience got a chuckle out of it - me included
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Dirtydutch
9 minutes ago at 06:24 am
Guy in that first pic isn't even using an iPhone to take that selfie, the disrespect...
/s
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mi7chy
9 minutes ago at 06:24 am
[MEDIA=youtube]MOMgFWuGAD8[/MEDIA]
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
B.A.T
4 minutes ago at 06:29 am
He's probably in line to buy a new iPhone
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]