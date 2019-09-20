Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Fifth Avenue Store as iPhone 11 Launch Day Continues Around the World
Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the grand reopening of the company's newly revamped Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan today, posing for photos with customers and joining in the launch day excitement.
All of the new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 models should be on display at most Apple Stores starting today for customers to try out. And as first noted by Mark Gurman, Apple has installed lit-up "11" and "Pro" window displays at select stores for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
