Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Fifth Avenue Store as iPhone 11 Launch Day Continues Around the World

"Pro" sign at an Apple Store via ericip220

iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day is now underway in the United States and Canada, with deliveries beginning to arrive to customers. Apple Stores are also opening early at 8 a.m. local time in each country to accommodate in-store pickups and walk-in purchases on a first-come, first-served basis.Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the grand reopening of the company's newly revamped Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan today, posing for photos with customers and joining in the launch day excitement.All of the new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 models should be on display at most Apple Stores starting today for customers to try out. And as first noted by Mark Gurman , Apple has installed lit-up "11" and "Pro" window displays at select stores for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.Visiting an Apple Store today for launch day? Share your photos with us on Twitter by tagging @MacRumors.