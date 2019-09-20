New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iFixit Tearing Down New iPhone 11 Pro Live on YouTube

Friday September 20, 2019 9:30 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched today, and repair site iFixit has picked up one of the new iPhone 11 Pro models to take apart for one of the site's traditional teardowns.

iFixit is doing this year's teardown live on YouTube, which everyone can follow right along to get a peek inside Apple's newest devices as they're pulled apart bit by bit.


iFixit's teardown is kicking off right at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, and it usually takes at least a few hours for the phones to be disassembled. We'll be following along and sharing highlights from the teardown below.

- There are two battery connectors in the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a first for an iPhone. iFixit says that this might be a sign of bilateral wireless charging, a feature that did not launch.


