Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
iFixit Tearing Down New iPhone 11 Pro Live on YouTube
iFixit is doing this year's teardown live on YouTube, which everyone can follow right along to get a peek inside Apple's newest devices as they're pulled apart bit by bit.
iFixit's teardown is kicking off right at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, and it usually takes at least a few hours for the phones to be disassembled. We'll be following along and sharing highlights from the teardown below.
- There are two battery connectors in the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a first for an iPhone. iFixit says that this might be a sign of bilateral wireless charging, a feature that did not launch.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 women with a hair dryer is a teardown?
The hairdryer helps heat up the adhesive, to help remove the internal parts easier. Oh, and there are plenty of experienced women with iFixit who can break down the iPhone probably better than you can. ?
