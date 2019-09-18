Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Files Trademark Application for 'Slofies'
When introducing the 2019 iPhones, Apple invented a new word for the function, combining slo-mo (the name for the 120fps feature on the rear-facing camera) and selfie into the word "Slofie."
Slofies didn't sound like a serious word when Apple first mentioned the feature at the iPhone event, but the company is promoting Slofies in multiple places on its website, and as The Verge points out, Apple last Friday filed a trademark on "Slofie" in the United States.
Slow motion videos taken with the front-facing camera are identical to the slow motion videos that have long been available through the rear-facing camera, slowing down motion for a unique super slow effect. "Slofie" isn't used to describe the feature in the camera app, where it's just referred to as "Slo-mo."
It's not clear if Slofies are going to take off and become a popular feature, but Apple is certainly aiming to make that happen. Prior to when Apple used the word on stage on September 10, the Slofie term doesn't appear to have been widely used, so it's likely Apple will be granted the trademark.
Apple's move to trademark the term will prevent other smartphone makers from marketing their devices with a similar feature name, ensuring the "Slofie" term is associated exclusively with iPhones.