Apple Files Trademark Application for 'Slofies'

Wednesday September 18, 2019 9:41 am PDT by Juli Clover
One of the new features of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models is an upgraded 12-megapixel front-facing TrueDepth camera system, which, for the first time, is able to take slow motion 120fps videos.

When introducing the 2019 iPhones, Apple invented a new word for the function, combining slo-mo (the name for the 120fps feature on the rear-facing camera) and selfie into the word "Slofie."


Slofies didn't sound like a serious word when Apple first mentioned the feature at the iPhone event, but the company is promoting Slofies in multiple places on its website, and as The Verge points out, Apple last Friday filed a trademark on "Slofie" in the United States.

Slow motion videos taken with the front-facing camera are identical to the slow motion videos that have long been available through the rear-facing camera, slowing down motion for a unique super slow effect. "Slofie" isn't used to describe the feature in the camera app, where it's just referred to as "Slo-mo."

It's not clear if Slofies are going to take off and become a popular feature, but Apple is certainly aiming to make that happen. Prior to when Apple used the word on stage on September 10, the Slofie term doesn't appear to have been widely used, so it's likely Apple will be granted the trademark.

Apple's move to trademark the term will prevent other smartphone makers from marketing their devices with a similar feature name, ensuring the "Slofie" term is associated exclusively with iPhones.

