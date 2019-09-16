Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Kuo: iPhone 11 Order Demand Better Than Expected, New Colors Particularly Popular
Basing his analysis in part on Apple's online shipping estimates, Kuo believes demand is "significantly stronger" for the iPhone 11 in the new green and purple colors and the iPhone 11 Pro in midnight green, but he notes that the latter model is facing production issues and is currently constrained.
The shipping times of midnight green iPhone 11 Pro, green iPhone 11, and purple iPhone 11 are all two–three weeks or longer. The shipping times of other colors are roughly shorter than ten days. It should be noted that the glass casings of midnight green models are currently facing production issues; therefore, it makes the shipping time longer.Kuo sees demand for the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro being higher in the U.S., while the cheaper iPhone 11 series is doing particularly well in the Chinese market. As a result, TF Securities has increased its forecast of iPhone 11 shipments in 2019 to 70–75 million units (versus the previous 65–70 million units), and predicts the iPhone supply chain will grow steadily in the fourth quarter.
Kuo believes the iPhone 11 is an excellent upgrade choice for iPhone 6/6s/7 users, especially because of its lower price, which is roughly equivalent to 1–1.3 times the average monthly salary in China. Kuo says this is "close to the price sweet spot," given that the iPhone XR's price equivalence was 1.5–1.7 times the average monthly salary in China. In addition to Apple's aggressive pricing strategy, Kuo notes that the zero-interest installment plans for 24 months are also lowering the purchase barriers.
The successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max unveiled last week feature triple-lens rear cameras for improved photo and video capabilities. The lower-cost iPhone 11 series, which succeeds the iPhone XR, includes a number of upgrades such as a dual-lens rear camera, six new colors, an A13 Bionic chip, and Dolby Atmos sound.
The iPhone 11 starts at $699, which is $50 less than the iPhone XR, while the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099. Apple's new devices officially start shipping this Friday, September 20.
I doubt that’s the case. The new colour are hideous.Apple sells millions of new iPhones in their new colors to people who want those colors. MacRumors forum member declares said new colors hideous. Apparently an awful lot of other people don't find them the slightest bit hideous. It would appear your taste in color choices is in the minority.
And since most Europeans have free healthcare and free colleges, for them we have the all new innovative kitchen stove with a starting price of $1285 (11 Pro - 64GB)....
The Midnight Green looks to be the best colour Apple has introduced since the Space Grey.Something different from either white or dark shades would be nice for a change. The lower-end models always have these cool vibrant colors. I would love to see that on the high-end model(s) as well.
The midnight green "production issues" worry me. Is this the beginning of greengate? Will the bodies of these devices deteriorate rapidly?
Please tell me this isn’t a real concern you have in day to day life ?
It's a shame the high-end model only comes in these drab colors. That said they tend to disappear in a case anyway.The Midnight Green looks to be the best colour Apple has introduced since the Space Grey.
Color... a deciding factor on spending 1000$. World goes to **** ;)
Well, some people decide on spending a few extra $1000-2000 for custom colors on a car, SUV, or sports car for what is already a 10's of thousands of dollars purchase. As with a car, they already decided they were buying an iPhone, and color choice IS an option they can decide on. If a color is more attractive to them, so much the better for sealing the purchase.
If your car color choices were only Space gray, White, or Gold, wouldn't you like to have some other choices? Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi have all introduced colors to their products with good sales interest and purchasing, so why not if it helps sell your product? Apple is giving people choice and we can see its paying off.
BTW, check the "What color iPhone 11 etc." threads and ask posters there if color was a "deciding factor" on spending $1000.
