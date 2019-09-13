Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Pre-Orders
Arguably favoring the east coast this time around, Apple's U.S. storefront placeholder currently reads: "Staying up late is so last year. The good news is, now you don't have to. This year, pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you then."
Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 on September 10 with new colors, a dual-lens camera, improved durability, and a faster A13 chip than last year's iPhone XR, which it replaces.
The successors to the 2018 iPhone XS series are called iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and feature triple-lens cameras, A13 chips, faster Face ID, Night Mode, shatter resistant glass, improved water resistance and more.
The iPhone 11 is priced at $699 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB of storage available for $749 and 256GB of storage available for $849. iPhone Upgrade Program pricing is available, as are trade-ins to lower prices.
The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $999 for 64GB of storage, $1149 for 256GB of storage, and $1349 for 512GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the same storage tiers at price points $100 higher than iPhone 11 pricing ($1099, $1249, and $1449).
Customers who successfully place an order for launch day delivery should receive their devices on Friday, September 20, which is the official release date for the new devices.
Looking further ahead, rumors suggest Apple is planning to release three 5G-capable iPhones in 2020, but in new sizes. Apple is said to be working on 5.4 and 6.7-inch high-end iPhones with OLED displays, which would presumably be the devices to adopt the rumored 3D-capable rear camera systems, and a lower-cost 6.1-inch model with an OLED display.
Are you getting a new iPhone this year or waiting for 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Have fun all! Taking the year off this time. First time since 2010.
Out of interest what did the XS have over the X that made it a worthwhile upgrade that the 11 Pro doesn’t have over the XS?
I cant afford the phone today but after the first of the month i should be able to..Im still debating on when to get it. I'm in dire need of an Ipad, and i keep going back and forth between trading in my xs max 256 gig and getting a smaller pro, or getting an ipad mini 5 fully specked out and maybe by the end of the year if they come out get a updated pro, then first of the year if the trade in value holds get the 11 pro and maybe the watch... still debating on what order i want to do it, but im considering going with the smaller phone because as much as i love my max, it is too big to use comfortably for a long time...
what are your thoughts?
as a poor guy like You I would get a better paid job, or just try to cure my apple addiction!
Everything else seems nonsensical either way. An iPhone 8 is more than You would ever need, and an iPad is also enough, a mini seems a bit small for an xs max guy.
with love from vienna!
It's not a revolutionary new whatever
Translation: "It'll soon be the Weekend. And you'll shortly be able to pre-order."
Out of interest what did the XS have over the X that made it a worthwhile upgrade that the 11 Pro doesn’t have over the XS?In retrospect, not that much. I just mindlessly upgraded every year because I felt I had to have the latest and greatest. This year I’m just not feeling it. What I have works quite well for my needs. So I’m just getting off the upgrade train. Will definitely upgrade next year, but I’m just not motivated this year.
Plus phone buyers that wanted the best went for the X but missed the big screen. The XS Max was the solution.
Coming from a 6S, I will get a Pro just for the extra battery time. I hope I’ll be able to last a real full day from 6am to midnight or 10pm, at least.
I’m a bit scared of FaceID as I’m afraid it’s going to be slower than TouchID. I’m also not convinced with the notch maybe I’ll get use to it after a while.
Finally, I’ll definitely wait at least December before buying as I want to make sure there no “insert your issue” -gate on this one!!
I had a 6S, bought an iPhone Xs 10 months ago, it's much faster so the 11 would be a pretty fast Upgrade.
You won't miss TouchID, FaceID is better, and now again faster on the 11.
You will not notice the notch after a short time of usage, I can almost guarantee you that.
As for the article, I bet they will sell a lot less of the iPhone Pros, reason...Now even more expensive...for instance in Europe.
Keynote was one of the worst in the last decade, except the woman providing all the new things on the iPhone 11 (Not Pro), she did really well.
Smart move. Face ID works quite well. You’ll learn to like it. Yes, sometimes it’s slightly annoying, but the good outweighs the bad.
