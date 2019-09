Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Pre-Orders

Apple's online store is down in anticipation of iPhone 11 series pre-orders, which begin at the unusual time of 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time this year.Arguably favoring the east coast this time around, Apple's U.S. storefront placeholder currently reads: "Staying up late is so last year. The good news is, now you don't have to. This year, pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you then."Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 on September 10 with new colors, a dual-lens camera, improved durability, and a faster A13 chip than last year's iPhone XR , which it replaces.The successors to the 2018 iPhone XS series are called iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and feature triple-lens cameras, A13 chips, faster Face ID, Night Mode, shatter resistant glass, improved water resistance and more.The iPhone 11 is priced at $699 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB of storage available for $749 and 256GB of storage available for $849. iPhone Upgrade Program pricing is available, as are trade-ins to lower prices.The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $999 for 64GB of storage, $1149 for 256GB of storage, and $1349 for 512GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the same storage tiers at price points $100 higher than iPhone 11 pricing ($1099, $1249, and $1449).Customers who successfully place an order for launch day delivery should receive their devices on Friday, September 20, which is the official release date for the new devices.Looking further ahead, rumors suggest Apple is planning to release three 5G-capable iPhones in 2020, but in new sizes. Apple is said to be working on 5.4 and 6.7-inch high-end iPhones with OLED displays, which would presumably be the devices to adopt the rumored 3D-capable rear camera systems , and a lower-cost 6.1-inch model with an OLED display.Are you getting a new iPhone this year or waiting for 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.