Apple Watch Series 5 Models With Titanium and Ceramic Casings Include Extra Sport Band in Box

White ceramic models come with a soft white Sport Band with a ceramic pin, titanium models come with a light gray Sport Band, and space black titanium models come with a dark gray Sport Band. This is in addition to whichever band a customer chooses for the Apple Watch during the purchase process.
An extra Sport Band is also included with Hermès models, but this is par for course.
Apple Watch Series 5 models with aluminum and stainless steel casings do not include an extra Sport Band. If you do not select one during the purchase process, the Sport Bands are sold separately for $49 each.
Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders are available now in fully customizable fashion, with deliveries to customers and in-store availability beginning Friday, September 20. Notable features include an always-on display, a faster S5 chip, and 32GB of on-device storage, compared to 16GB for Series 4 models.