Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iPhone XS Series Models Now $100 Cheaper at Apple Retail Stores
Brick-and-mortar Apple stores are now offering iPhone XS models with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage for $899, $1,049, and $1,249, respectively.
The larger iPhone XS Max now starts at $999 for the 64GB model, rising to $1,149 for 256GB storage, and $1,349 for the 512GB capacity.
The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are no longer listed on Apple's online store, having been superseded by the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are set to launch on September 20.
Out of Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup, only the iPhone XR is still available to order online, alongside its successor, the iPhone 11, which also launches September 20. Pre-orders for the all-new models begin on September 13.
How do we go from £999 to £320 in a year?
