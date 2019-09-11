New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone XS Series Models Now $100 Cheaper at Apple Retail Stores

Wednesday September 11, 2019 1:14 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Following its iPhone 11 series announcements on Tuesday evening, Apple has shaved $100 off the price of its remaining retail stock of previous generation iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models.


Brick-and-mortar Apple stores are now offering iPhone XS models with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage for $899, $1,049, and $1,249, respectively.

The larger iPhone XS Max now starts at $999 for the 64GB model, rising to $1,149 for 256GB storage, and $1,349 for the 512GB capacity.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are no longer listed on Apple's online store, having been superseded by the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are set to launch on September 20.

Out of Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup, only the iPhone XR is still available to order online, alongside its successor, the iPhone 11, which also launches September 20. Pre-orders for the all-new models begin on September 13.

Avatar
DevNull0
54 minutes ago at 01:20 am
So...who would pay $900 for a year old model when the latest will be out in a week for $1000?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
squizzler
8 minutes ago at 02:07 am
Apple offered me £320 for my immaculate XS.

How do we go from £999 to £320 in a year?
Rating: 2 Votes

