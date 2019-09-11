Apple Stops Signing iOS 12.4, Downgrading From iOS 12.4.1 No Longer Possible

Wednesday September 11, 2019 5:56 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Following the release of iOS 12.4.1 on August 26, Apple has stopped signing iOS 12.4, the previous version of iOS that was available to consumers.

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch owners who have upgraded to iOS 12.4.1 will no longer be able to downgrade to iOS 12.4.

Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, but iOS 12.4.1 was released because iOS 12.4 had a major vulnerability.

The vulnerability allowed hackers to create a jailbreak for iOS 12.4 and left devices vulnerable to hacking attempts. Apple fixed the bug in iOS 12.4.1, and the iOS 12.4 jailbreak will not work after upgrading.

iOS 12.4.1 is now the only version of iOS that can be installed on iPhones and iPads, but developers and public beta testers can download iOS 13, an upcoming update that's currently being beta tested and is set to be released next week.

Howyalikdemapls
31 minutes ago at 06:23 pm
It should be illegal to not allow downgrading. Having your device always hassle you to upgrade is annoying enough, but having old devices become unusably slow after upgrading and having no way to return them to their factory installed OS is ********.
