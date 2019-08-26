Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releases iOS 12.4.1 With Jailbreak Vulnerability Fix
The iOS 12.4.1 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.4.1 is free to download.
Today's update includes a fix for a vulnerability that allowed hackers to create a jailbreak for the iOS 12.4 update, according to Apple's security support document. Apple actually addressed the vulnerability in iOS 12.3, but then accidentally unpatched it in the iOS 12.4 update.
Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generationAfter hackers discovered that the vulnerability was once again available, it didn't take long for a jailbreak to be created. The security issue also left iOS devices vulnerable to hacking attempts, which is why Apple likely worked quickly to correct it.
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2019-8605: Ned Williamson working with Google Project Zero
According to Apple's release notes, the update includes "important security and stability updates" and is recommended for all users.
Or, just like anything else in life, they are probably doing it just to say they can do it.
In all seriousness, who is jailbreaking anymore anyway? The features we want are basically already on the OS, and really doesn't have any relevant benefits anymore other than extreme customization. At least, thats my opinion on it.
It's not only about jailbreaking. This is an exploit that could allow any app in the App Store to jailbreak your device and allow the app to go rogue.
I used to think that as well, I have not jailbroken since iOS 11, but I recently saw a video of all the features and tweaks in the last jailbreak and it is AMAZING. Apple should learn from these guys, something I hate about the company is their arrogance and slowness to give users what they want.
About your phrase "they are probably doing it just to say they can do it", I disagree, jailbreaking is quite easy today, nothing to brag about, do you remember how we did it back in iOS 5, iOS 6??? That was a process.
I swear to god the only people who jailbreaked were those who wanted to pirate apps or use their phone for tethering but their carrier plan didn’t allow it.
the most compelling tweak these days is airmessage imo. Sets up a iMessage webserver that lets use imessage from any OS. I keep an older iPhone jailbroken for it.
tetherme like you say is a big one too
I love questions like that. Yeah, the community is quite big, the jailbreak subreddit has over 300k subscribers and after last couple of releases it seems to be gathering some popularity.
Stock iOS 12 is great, but jailbreaking it is a no-brainer for me, especially when we can jailbreak the newest and signed version (which is a very rare opportunity)
I can tell you why I jailbreak all my iOS devices (SE and two X's)
- You can get real split screen multitasking with the https://www.idownloadblog.com/2019/04/23/pullover-pro/
- You can have ANY app on the CarPlay screen with https://www.redmondpie.com/carbridge-for-ios-12-jailbreak-released-lets-you-use-any-app-with-carplay/
- You can get all iPhone X gestures on older devices without any lags, bugs, with the https://www.idownloadblog.com/2019/03/18/neptune-for-iphone/
- You can have customizable Answering machine, record messages to the device and even set different greetings for different callers with https://www.idownloadblog.com/2018/08/23/answeringmachine-x/
- You can get rid of the full screen calling screen which users have been asking for ages with https://www.idownloadblog.com/2019/03/06/callbar-xs-brings-everyones-favorite-phone-call-centric-jailbreak-tweak-to-ios-12/
- You can stack icons together instead of using folders which looks extremely cool with https://www.idownloadblog.com/2018/12/03/zenith/
- You can get amazing gestures in app switcher screen with https://www.idownloadblog.com/2019/05/04/gesto/
- You can get the grid switcher from iPad in your iPhone with https://www.idownloadblog.com/2019/03/11/newgridswitcher/
- You can have custom shortcuts on lockscreen with the https://www.idownloadblog.com/2018/04/20/jumper/
- You can write notes on your lockscreen with the https://www.idownloadblog.com/2018/08/30/notepad/
- And hundreds of small things
Jailbreaking is not only about some themes, you can really get the 100% from your iPhones instead of the 60% or less that Apple gives you.
My jailbroken SE can do more than stock XS (without any performance issues) and that is not an exaggeration
I think that now is an amazing opportunity to try jailbreaking, you have nothing to lose. If anything happens (which is extremely unlikely because jailbreaks now aren't permanent/untethered) you can easily restore your device to the newest stock iOS version with iTunes and forget about everything
