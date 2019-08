Apple Releases iOS 12.4.1 With Jailbreak Vulnerability Fix

Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation



Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges



Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.



CVE-2019-8605: Ned Williamson working with Google Project Zero

Apple today released iOS 12.4.1, a minor update that comes one month after the launch of iOS 12.4 The iOS 12.4.1 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.4.1 is free to download.Today's update includes a fix for a vulnerability that allowed hackers to create a jailbreak for the iOS 12.4 update, according to Apple's security support document . Apple actually addressed the vulnerability in iOS 12.3, but then accidentally unpatched it in the iOS 12.4 update.After hackers discovered that the vulnerability was once again available, it didn't take long for a jailbreak to be created. The security issue also left iOS devices vulnerable to hacking attempts, which is why Apple likely worked quickly to correct it.According to Apple's release notes, the update includes "important security and stability updates" and is recommended for all users.