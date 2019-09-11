Apple Drops $149 Price Tag of Milanese and Leather Loop Apple Watch Bands to $99

Wednesday September 11, 2019 6:27 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Alongside the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 5 yesterday, Apple has now updated the price on some of its high-end leather and metallic bands.


Specifically, the original $149 price tag of Leather Loop and Milanese Loop Apple Watch bands has now dropped to $99. This means that they're only $50 more expensive than Apple's cheapest Sport Bands and Sport Loops, which cost $49.

Leather Loop is now available in Meyer Lemon, Black, and Saddle Brown; it only fits 44mm Apple Watch cases. Milanese Loop is available in Silver, Gold, and Space Black; it can fit both 40mm and 44mm cases.

Apple has not dropped the price of the Modern Buckle any further, although at $149 it is still $100 cheaper than it initially was at launch. Hermès bands are as much as $539, and the Silver Link Bracelet is $349, while the Space Black Link Bracelet is $449.

More information about the new Apple Watch Series 5 can be found in our full launch post on the new wearable.

PickUrPoison
14 minutes ago at 06:37 am
More price cuts... thanks Tim Apple!!!
justiny
10 minutes ago at 06:41 am

I found the Milanese loop on Amazon for $15 to be adequate... is the quality on Apple's that much higher?


I have some genuine bands and a ton of Amazon and eBay knock offs. In my experience, the knock offs are always adequate in the beginning but do not age well. They just don’t have the same quality of the genuine ones. Of course, YMMV.
kup1986
18 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Actually, if you go into the apple studio and design your series 5, you can upgrade to the Milanese loop for just $50 more.
whoknows2597
20 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Awesome! But Apple PLEASE make a neon colored band, not a hot colored one.
Zxxv
5 minutes ago at 06:46 am

Apple tweaked it so that the clasp DOES come out completely. The original Milanese clasp can’t fully come out (which I prefer). Not sure why they changed it.


So it would lay flat on the AirPower charging mat...

...oh But haha
whoknows2597
4 minutes ago at 06:47 am

Apple tweaked it so that the clasp DOES come out completely. The original Milanese clasp can’t fully come out (which I prefer). Not sure why they changed it.

Oh wow. Thank you! I have a knock off from amazon and unfortunately because I have small wrists, the clasp ends up touching the other side of the watch. While it does not come off, I worry that it may slip out sometimes, or that it will scratch the body, so I rarely use it.
newyorksole
8 minutes ago at 06:43 am

From the series 4 launch, someone reviewed the band and said that the clasp was better, and similar to that of the sports loop in terms of ease of use. Apple did tweak the design so the clasp wouldn’t come out completely when taking it off. I stand corrected if I am wrong.


Apple tweaked it so that the clasp DOES come out completely. The original Milanese clasp can’t fully come out (which I prefer). Not sure why they changed it.
