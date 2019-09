Apple Becomes Trillion Dollar Company Again

Apple has regained its status as a trillion dollar company by market cap, which is its total outstanding shares multiplied by its stock price.Apple achieved this milestone by hitting a stock price above $221.28 in intraday trading today, giving it a market cap slightly over $1,000,000,000,000 based on its 4,519,180,000 outstanding shares as of July 19, 2019, which the company disclosed in its most recent quarterly 10-Q filing with the SEC.Apple first achieved a trillion dollar valuation in August 2018 with a $207 share price, but the company continues to buy back its shares, which is why it took a higher share price this time around to hit the 13-digit milestone.Apple's stock is up over three percent since it hosted its annual iPhone and Apple Watch event at Steve Jobs Theater yesterday.Apple and Microsoft, valued at around $1.03T, are currently the only U.S. companies with a trillion dollar market cap, but Amazon has achieved the milestone in the past and Google parent company Alphabet has come very close.