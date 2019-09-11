Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Becomes Trillion Dollar Company Again
Apple achieved this milestone by hitting a stock price above $221.28 in intraday trading today, giving it a market cap slightly over $1,000,000,000,000 based on its 4,519,180,000 outstanding shares as of July 19, 2019, which the company disclosed in its most recent quarterly 10-Q filing with the SEC.
Apple first achieved a trillion dollar valuation in August 2018 with a $207 share price, but the company continues to buy back its shares, which is why it took a higher share price this time around to hit the 13-digit milestone.
Apple's stock is up over three percent since it hosted its annual iPhone and Apple Watch event at Steve Jobs Theater yesterday.
Apple and Microsoft, valued at around $1.03T, are currently the only U.S. companies with a trillion dollar market cap, but Amazon has achieved the milestone in the past and Google parent company Alphabet has come very close.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I hope their stock plummets.
Stock is going down as we speak
A total embarrassment and their stock price is going to plummet.
Imagine where the stock will be next year after Apple actually announces new phones.
The calm before the storm. Once they see how little these devices sell, the stock is going to tank in the coming years. Not good!
Well that’s what stock buybacks will get you, but this is not the true value of this company.
Do you people get paid to complain? I couldn't give two ***** about the stock price, so long as the company is healthy, and I don't think it's particularly newsworthy that a company stock price increases a little bit, but the constant "this product is crap, the company is doomed" approach followed by "oh but just wait till X happens" when sure enough the people outside of MacRumors forum don't all suddenly **** their pants and abandon Apple as predicted is getting pretty tired now.
Do you people get paid to complain? I couldn't give two ***** about the stock price, so long as the company is healthy, and I don't think it's particularly newsworthy that a company stock price increases a little bit, but the constant "this product is crap, the company is doomed" approach followed by "oh but just wait till X happens" when sure enough the people outside of MacRumors forum don't all suddenly **** their pants and abandon Apple as predicted is getting pretty tired now.
Those are typical responses of those who are perpetually not happy with themselves or where they are in life. Ragging on someone, something, or some company helps them to deal with it and feel better about themselves. For the next ten minutes or so.
Imagine where the stock will be next year after Apple actually announces new phones.
Such an edgy take
/s
The calm before the storm. Once they see how little these devices sell, the stock is going to tank in the coming years. Not good!Except the iPhone XR, which was widely predicted on this forum to be a gigantic sales failure, was the best selling phone this year. The iPhone 11 is even $50 cheaper than the XR, Apple does their market research very well. The stock will do the exact opposite of tanking.
So sad. It doesn't matter what they show. Just some weird interpretation of the future stock behavior.
Who cares what the company really does. Remember when Zuck was asked all those silly questions when he was
interrogated by the senate? Those old senators had no clue what was going on. Same here...
The shareholders.
[doublepost=1568218378][/doublepost]
Do you people get paid to complain? I couldn't give two ***** about the stock price, so long as the company is healthy, and I don't think it's particularly newsworthy that a company stock price increases a little bit, but the constant "this product is crap, the company is doomed" approach followed by "oh but just wait till X happens" when sure enough the people outside of MacRumors forum don't all suddenly **** their pants and abandon Apple as predicted is getting pretty tired now.
It’s been happening with every release for years now. Apple releases something that isnt “good enough” in their mind, and then they hope that Apple tanks because of it.
It’s pathological.
The calm before the storm. Once they see how little these devices sell, the stock is going to tank in the coming years. Not good!
Suuuure. If you keep repeating this maybe you'll eventually get lucky and be right.
[ Read All Comments ]