4K Disney Movie References Spotted on Apple TV

However, a Reddit user has since uploaded several images of Disney movie selection screens on iTunes – including several Marvel titles – all of which bear the 4K and Dolby Atmos badges. However, these references appear to have since been pulled.
When Apple said in 2017 that it had inked deals with all the major Hollywood studios to sell 4K movies on Apple TV 4K, Disney was the one notable holdout.
Perhaps an agreement has now been reached, although this would be all the more surprising given that both Apple and Disney are about to go head to head with their own rival streaming services.
Disney+ is set to launch on November 12 and will be available to watch on Apple TV (tvOS-supported models), iPad, and iPhone, with offline downloads supported on mobile. Rumors suggest Apple is also aiming to launch Apple TV+ this November.
Disney+ will cost $6.99 a month and give subscribers the ability stream up to four devices at the same time, with high-definition 4K content included at no extra cost.
Apple TV+ will offer all of Apple's original TV shows and movies that are in development, and Apple is reportedly spending upwards of $6 billion for content. Little is known about Apple TV+, but it will be available on all devices where the TV app is available when it launches.
Apple is widely expected to announce new iPhone and Apple Watch models at its event later today, and last-minute rumors suggest there could be a new Apple TV with an A12 chip as well, although the timing is unclear.
The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time. MacRumors will be providing live coverage of the event both here on MacRumors.com and on the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.