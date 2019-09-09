GameClub Set to Launch This Fall With 50+ Classic iOS Games for One Monthly Fee

Since it was announced back in March, GameClub has been beta testing its service, offering up access to original iOS games for free, but the service will soon be ready to debut.
There's no specific word on pricing for GameClub at this time, but today's press release says that there will be a "small monthly fee" for access to all of the games, which will be free of intrusive ads and in-app purchases.
At launch, GameClub will offer access to more than 50 games that were some of the original games on the App Store but that stopped being updated over time. GameClub's business model is revitalizing and updating older titles, many of which were incredibly popular years ago.
Content is curated by Eli Hodapp, the former editor-in-chief of MacRumors sister site TouchArcade, and for the last several months, Hodapp has been communicating with the iOS gaming community and getting developers on board.
Super Crate Box, Legendary Wars, Minigore, Space Miner, Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor and subsequent titles, Mage Gauntlet, Plunderland, Incoboto, Hook Champ, and Super QuickHook are just some of the games that will be available.
Prior to when GameClub launches, these games are available to play for free through GameClub's ongoing beta testing process. Anyone can get access to the beta titles by signing up for the GameClub Early Access program on the GameClub website.
As mentioned above, GameClub will have more than 50 games at launch, and additional titles will be added on a weekly basis. In addition to classic titles, after launch, GameClub plans to expand into new and original premium games.
GameClub games will be available cross platform, so you can play on either iOS or Android, and all games will be downloadable and playable offline. For people who purchased the original titles that GameClub is reviving, you'll be able to play them for free.
Apple is set to launch its own Apple Arcade App Store gaming service in the near future, which will provide access to iOS games for a monthly fee with no in-app purchases or ads. GameClub differs from Apple Arcade in that it brings back classic, much-loved titles while Apple Arcade focuses solely on new games.