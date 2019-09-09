New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Stores Being Updated With New 3D Window Displays

Monday September 9, 2019 9:54 am PDT by Juli Clover
Ahead of the upcoming iPhone event that's set to kick off tomorrow, some Apple Store locations will have their windows blocked off with black curtains in order to make changes to the front window displays.

Twitter user Brian Roemmele yesterday tweeted a teaser about the upcoming change, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explained in another tweet that Apple is planning to bring back "the old-school 3D front windows" at some store locations.


An Apple retail employee contacted MacRumors and confirmed Gurman's report. Apple Store workers recently practiced putting up the black curtains and were also instructed to clean out and fix floor mechanisms that haven't been used in years. This likely includes wires and other equipment used for anchoring the front displays.

Apple previously used intricate, eye-catching window displays with cutouts and designs showing off new products and features, but the practice was discontinued with the launch of the updated Apple Store designs.


Former Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts and Jony Ive worked on the updated Apple Stores, but Ahrendts has since departed and Ive is set to leave the company at the end of the year, which is perhaps why Apple is now prepared to make some changes. Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's head of people, has taken over the company's retail initiatives.


Apple frequently changed its window display setups back when it used window displays, and many of the designs are still well known, such as the colored balls used for the iPhone 5c launch.


In some stores that have seen redesigns, it's not clear how the new window displays will work, but it looks like many retail store displays will soon get more interesting to look at.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
[ 24 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
AppleFan91
46 minutes ago at 10:03 am
That sounds cool. Ahrendts tried to make the store a fashion/designer location. It wasn’t bad, it was just...different. I’m glad to maybe see stuff like this return.
[doublepost=1568048647][/doublepost]

3D Window display just in time to replace 3D Touch.

And maybe new AR features with Apple Tags tomorrow?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Lobwedgephil
41 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Man, thought we were getting a 17 inch MacBook Pro again for a second.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
M-Life
47 minutes ago at 10:02 am
3D Window display just in time to replace 3D Touch.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Wayfarer
12 minutes ago at 10:38 am

If the new iPhone is what all the leaks are showing, nothing else matters.
It's gonna be a failure no matter what the store display is made of...

Okay, harbinger of doom. Seems like you can predict the future. Tell us more :rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
AtomicDusk
52 minutes ago at 09:57 am
Man, I loved these so much. Some of the installations were awful (looking at you snow globe) but by and in large it was always wonderful to put up and see the fruits of your labor in the front of the stores.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
panjandrum
18 minutes ago at 10:31 am
I sure hope this signals the beginning of the end of flat, grey, hard to see UIs with tiny or non-existent controls and an excess of minimalism (is minimalism even minimalism anymore when it is extreme, or does that just make it another form of excess?) I just want things to be usable, visible, and functional again.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Northern Man
26 minutes ago at 10:23 am

If the new iPhone is what all the leaks are showing, nothing else matters.
It's gonna be a failure no matter what the store display is made of...


No pun intended but this is just window dressing. Apple must focus on better quality control, better keyboard for the laptops, more transparency on many fronts, fewer models of products, paying attention to customers, revising the pricing back to sane levels and having some intelligent focus groups review the keynote performances before they go live to hopefully avoid some of the recent embarrassing and and cringe-worthy incidents (to all but the trained seals who whoop and holler both in the auditorium and at home. Although it was a breath of fresh air when some in the auditorium gasped at the price of the stand during the last event.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Logic368
26 minutes ago at 10:23 am
I am SO ready for a retro Apple (retro being, in my mind, a throwback to the mid 2000’s). Truly the golden era of Apple, where they weren’t afraid to make fun niche products, such as the iPod Shuffle. There was a time when Apple products really were fun! Where you felt excited to have an iPod or an iPhone in your pocket. It’s gotten so clinical over the years. Ive’s flat design plus Arendts making the stores “fashion designer” locations. Isn’t there a happy medium between 3D everything and completely flat? Isn’t there a way to make the products themselves trendy instead of relegating that to colorful cases? What the heck is the point of making the most beautiful product in the world just to cover it up in rubber?!

Really hoping we get back to the good ol’ days.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
iReality85
33 minutes ago at 10:16 am
The current Apple Store design comes off as a little too sterile. I mean, it's nice and all, but Apple needs to have some fun with colors and decorations again.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]