Apple Begins Selling Certified Refurbished 2018 iPad Pro Models
In most of the countries, only 11-inch models are available, but there are some 12.9-inch models available in the likes of Singapore and Hong Kong. We recommend using the website Refurb Tracker to monitor Apple's inventory.
Prices are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new 2018 iPad Pro models from Apple.
Apple says certified refurbished iPad models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged in a new white box, with all accessories and documentation included. Every refurbished iPad receives a new battery and a new outer shell, making it virtually indistinguishable from a brand new iPad.
Every refurbished iPad is covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the tablet is delivered. The coverage can be extended to two years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+ for iPad Pro, which costs $129 or $5.99 per month for up to 24 months in the United States.
Apple has yet to add the refurbished 2018 iPad Pro models to its online store in the United States or Canada, but it likely will within the next few days. We'll update this article and send out a tweet when that happens.
While certified refurbished products provide a decent opportunity for savings directly from Apple, better deals are often available through authorized resellers like Amazon, which just this week is offering some of the lowest-ever prices on brand new 2018 iPad Pro models in the United States.