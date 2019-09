Deals Spotlight: 2018 iPad Pro Receives New Low Prices With Discounts of Up to $400 Off

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

2018 iPad Pro Sale

Deals on the iPad Pro have appeared on Amazon this week, offering shoppers a chance to save as much as $400 on the 2018 models of Apple's tablet. There are a few lowest-ever prices during this sale, with prices starting at $674 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro and rising from there.Low prices for the 12.9-inch models include the 64GB cellular tablet at $899.99 ($250 off), and the 1TB Wi-Fi model at $1,349.99 ($400 off). We've listed all of these sales below, and each discount can be found on Amazon.Our full Deals Roundup has even more information on the best Apple-related discounts going on right now.