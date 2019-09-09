Deals Spotlight: 2018 iPad Pro Receives New Low Prices With Discounts of Up to $400 Off

Monday September 9, 2019 7:10 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Deals on the iPad Pro have appeared on Amazon this week, offering shoppers a chance to save as much as $400 on the 2018 models of Apple's tablet. There are a few lowest-ever prices during this sale, with prices starting at $674 for the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro and rising from there.

Low prices for the 12.9-inch models include the 64GB cellular tablet at $899.99 ($250 off), and the 1TB Wi-Fi model at $1,349.99 ($400 off). We've listed all of these sales below, and each discount can be found on Amazon.

2018 iPad Pro Sale


11-inch
12.9-inch
Our full Deals Roundup has even more information on the best Apple-related discounts going on right now.

Avatar
meboy
19 minutes ago at 07:27 am

Amazing price for a great iPad.


You realize this is the regular 2017 price before they jacked up the price for no reason right?

Then offer "sales" at the previous full price...
It seems people are as they expected..
Avatar
BWhaler
25 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Amazing price for a great iPad.
