New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Disputes Some Details of Google's Project Zero Report on iOS Security Vulnerabilities

Friday September 6, 2019 10:11 am PDT by Juli Clover
Google's Project Zero last week shared details about multiple serious iOS vulnerabilities that allowed malicious websites to access a victim's phone. There were a total of 14 vulnerabilities that were being exploited, and while those have now been fixed, some of the security holes were abused for several years.

Apple today responded to Google's Project Zero blog post in an effort to address customer concerns with all of the facts.


Apple says the attack was "narrowly-focused" rather than a broad-based exploit of iPhones as described. Fewer than a dozen websites targeting Uighur Muslims were affected, according to Apple. Further, Apple says that Google created a false impression of mass exploitation, causing fear among iPhone owners.

Google also got the length of the attacks wrong. Apple says the websites were operational for approximately two months rather than two years, with the vulnerabilities fixed 10 days after Apple learned about them. Fixes were already in the works when Google approached Apple.

Apple's full letter is included below:
Last week, Google published a blog about vulnerabilities that Apple fixed for iOS users in February. We've heard from customers who were concerned by some of the claims, and we want to make sure all of our customers have the facts.

First, the sophisticated attack was narrowly focused, not a broad-based exploit of iPhones "en masse" as described. The attack affected fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uighur community. Regardless of the scale of the attack, we take the safety and security of all users extremely seriously.

Google's post, issued six months after iOS patches were released, creates the false impression of "mass exploitation" to "monitor the private activities of entire populations in real time," stoking fear among all iPhone users that their devices had been compromised. This was never the case.

Second, all evidence indicates that these website attacks were only operational for a brief period, roughly two months, not "two years" as Google implies. We fixed the vulnerabilities in question in February -- working extremely quickly to resolve the issue just 10 days after we learned about it. When Google approached us, we were already in the process of fixing the exploited bugs.

Security is a never-ending journey and our customers can be confident we are working for them. iOS security is unmatched because we take end-to-end responsibility for the security of our hardware and software. Our product security teams around the world are constantly iterating to introduce new protections and patch vulnerabilities as soon as they're found. We will never stop our tireless work to keep our users safe.
According to Google, the websites in question that targeted iPhone users were able to steal private data like messages, photos, and GPS location in real time with little effort after a visitor went to an infected website.

Google believes thousands of visitors accessed these websites per week over two years, with the vulnerability present in iOS 10, iOS 11, and iOS 12. Apple addressed the issues in iOS 12.1.4 back in February 2019.

[ 38 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
AlterZgo
59 minutes ago at 10:27 am
“Don’t be evil...” unless it’s an opportunity to trash your strongest competitor, then go head and lie, fabricate stuff, misstate and exaggerate.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Khedron
57 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Apple is just spinning their standard "a small number of customers were affected" narrative

If they genuinely disagreed with Google's claims they'd lawyer up
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
NickName99
49 minutes ago at 10:38 am
And now we know why Google didn’t release a list of the websites affected, and why they waited until right before the iPhone 11 release to talk about it.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
sulpfiction
1 hour ago at 10:20 am
Googles mission statement is to exploit it's users. Hello Kettle.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
gnomeisland
1 hour ago at 10:21 am

Hope Apple does this to google. Finds vulnerabilities and work their propaganda to hurt Google

I hope they don’t. It’s very unethical. However if it was at all intentional on Google’s part I hope it gets included in their various on-going anti trust investigations.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
gnomeisland
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
While I generally think Apple is one of the most ethical corporations ATM, I’m not sure who to believe.

If Apple’s right, then Google’s misrepresentations are damaging, bordering on libel coming from a close competitor. Their reports did a lot of damage to the narrative that iOS is more secure than Android (not that Android hasn’t come a long way).
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
XXPP
25 minutes ago at 11:02 am

Hope Apple does this to google. Finds vulnerabilities and work their propaganda to hurt Google

He doesn't have to look for anything. Android and windows were also affected. Googe forgot to write about it.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
twolf2919
31 minutes ago at 10:55 am

Apple spreads tons of FUD, constantly saying their competitors sell user data. Apple carefully words their attacks to not specifically name google but say competitors.

That's not FUD - that's just stating facts. Google's and FB's business model, in fact, requires them to use user data to make money.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Imdougurnot
52 minutes ago at 10:35 am

Apple is just spinning their standard "a small number of customers were affected" narrative

If they genuinely disagreed with Google's claims they'd lawyer up

Or respond like they did to the Bloomberg report.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
oliversl
1 hour ago at 10:14 am
The feel that the iPhones are not that safe are real after the Google report.
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]