Google Outlines iPhone Vulnerabilities That Let Malicious Websites Steal User Data for Years, Now Fixed
If the attacks were successful, a monitoring implant would be installed on the targeted iPhone, able to steal private data including messages, photos, and GPS location in real time. Google estimated that thousands of visitors headed to these websites per week over the course of two years, and that iOS versions ranging from iOS 10 to iOS 12 were exploited.
There was no target discrimination; simply visiting the hacked site was enough for the exploit server to attack your device, and if it was successful, install a monitoring implant. We estimate that these sites receive thousands of visitors per week.Project Zero discovered exploits for a total of 14 vulnerabilities in iOS, seven for Safari, five for the kernel, and two separate sandbox escapes. The team reported these findings to Apple in February, and Apple's release of iOS 12.1.4 that same month addressed the issues.
TAG was able to collect five separate, complete and unique iPhone exploit chains, covering almost every version from iOS 10 through to the latest version of iOS 12. This indicated a group making a sustained effort to hack the users of iPhones in certain communities over a period of at least two years.
Google's deep dive into the iOS exploit can be read on the company's Project Zero blog.
GOTO: https://googleprojectzero.blogspot.com/2019/08/implant-teardown.html
"... we examined how the attackers gained unsandboxed code execution as root on iPhones. At the end of each chain we saw the attackers calling posix_spawn, passing the path to their implant binary which they dropped in /tmp. This starts the implant running in the background as root. There is no visual indicator on the device that the implant is running. There's no way for a user on iOS to view a process listing, so the implant binary makes no attempt to hide its execution from the system.
The implant is primarily focused on stealing files and uploading live location data. The implant requests commands from a command and control server every 60 seconds.
Before diving into the code let's take a look at some sample data from a test phone running the implant and communicating with a custom command and control server I developed. To be clear, I created this test specifically for the purposes of demonstrating what the implant enabled the attacker to do and the screenshots are from my device. The device here is an iPhone 8 running iOS 12.
The implant has access to all the database files (on the victim’s phone) used by popular end-to-end encryption apps like Whatsapp, Telegram and iMessage. We can see here screenshots of the apps on the left, and on the right the contents of the database files stolen by the implant which contain the unencrypted, plain-text of the messages sent and received using the apps..."
Stick that on a billboard
Sure. Along with the time Google discovered a security flaw in Safari and instead of notifying Apple so they could fix it they wrote malware to exploit it so they could keep tracking users.
So the moral of the story is: If Google can somehow embarrass Apple over an exploit they'll release information to the public. If they can use the exploit to their own advantage, they'll keep quiet about it.
You can have privacy as your priority and still have exploits target you. The two aren’t mutually exclusive.
I don’t get what’s up with all the smoke and mirrors here, none of the sites mentioned and it doesn’t seem to mention how the exploit actually worked.
The Project Zero blog post links to further posts which explain the exploit in excruciating detail.
The defenders will soon be here trying to explain how Apple was not at fault and that the company is really trying to put privacy priority # 1 (ha...ha...ha).
The defenders will soon be here trying to explain how Apple was not at fault and that the company is really trying to put privacy priority # 1 (ha...ha...ha)....
The team reported these findings to Apple in February, and Apple's release of iOS 12.1.4 that same month addressed the issues.
Same question. Read the articles, and didn’t see them listed. Maybe I missed them... I feel google has the responsibility to disclose them.
Google reported it to Apple and I suppose it’s up to Apple to disclose it. If I’m not mistaken Google generally only goes public with security flaws before hand if the affected party doesn’t fix the issue within a set time limit.
