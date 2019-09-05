New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Sonos Unveils Its First Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Supports AirPlay 2

Thursday September 5, 2019 7:22 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Sonos today introduced its first portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Move.

The battery-powered Sonos Move features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for listening at home or on the go, AirPlay 2 support, built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and up to ten hours of continuous music playback per charge. The speaker features an oval-shaped design with IP56-rated water and dust resistance.


AirPlay 2 support means music playback on the Sonos Move can be controlled with Siri, and the speaker will also appear in the AirPlay picker on iOS devices and in the Home app across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Sonos Move pre-orders begin today on Sonos.com. The speaker will be available starting September 24, priced at $399 in the United States.

Sonos also unveiled a lower-priced version of its Sonos One smart speaker without built-in microphones. Priced at $179, the Sonos One SL costs $20 less than the regular Sonos One. Like the Sonos Move, the One SL supports AirPlay 2.

The new One SL replaces the Sonos Play:1 and will be available globally starting September 12.

zorinlynx
zorinlynx
33 minutes ago at 07:35 am
I like the fact that they offer a version with no microphone. Some of us do not want listening devices in our homes but want to have the latest speaker technology. :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Khedron
Khedron
38 minutes ago at 07:30 am
10 hours of playback is standard but water resistance is low for this class

Average to low specs, high price, Apple fans should love it?
Rating: 2 Votes
Wergez
Wergez
40 minutes ago at 07:28 am
Meanwhile Bose not being able to support AirPlay 2 for their SoundTouch products.
Rating: 2 Votes
bluespark
bluespark
23 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Also of interest is the new Port, which appears to be an updated version of the Connect. Having been badly jilted by BlueSound, I'm very interested in switching.
[doublepost=1567694869][/doublepost]

10 hours of playback is standard but water resistance is low for this class

Average to low specs, high price, Apple fans should love it?


What specs, though? For a device like this, sound quality is likely to be the intended differentiator between this and other products.
Rating: 1 Votes
McTool
McTool
10 minutes ago at 07:58 am

When the Apple IIc came out (about the size of two stacked laptops) they billed it as a portable computer. It had a swing-out handle. It still needed a CRT screen so it wasn't really practical as aportable.

Really? Comparing a product from 1977 with one from 2019.
Rating: 1 Votes
bbednarz
bbednarz
26 minutes ago at 07:42 am
$400? Damn. I hope they are coming out with other products too, neither of these are very appealing at all. A smaller/less powerful sub would be nice to pair with my bedroom Beam...
Rating: 1 Votes
Rob_2811
Rob_2811
39 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Six pounds. Not sure Sonos quite understand the concept of portable :D
Rating: 1 Votes
B.A.T
B.A.T
43 minutes ago at 07:25 am
I’ve been looking forward to this but at that price it’s a no buy for me
Rating: 1 Votes
haplain
haplain
26 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I dumped Sonos after they recently stopped supporting streaming from my phone. That was a very disappointing move.
Rating: 1 Votes

