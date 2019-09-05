Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Sonos Unveils Its First Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Supports AirPlay 2
The battery-powered Sonos Move features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for listening at home or on the go, AirPlay 2 support, built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and up to ten hours of continuous music playback per charge. The speaker features an oval-shaped design with IP56-rated water and dust resistance.
AirPlay 2 support means music playback on the Sonos Move can be controlled with Siri, and the speaker will also appear in the AirPlay picker on iOS devices and in the Home app across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.
Sonos Move pre-orders begin today on Sonos.com. The speaker will be available starting September 24, priced at $399 in the United States.
Sonos also unveiled a lower-priced version of its Sonos One smart speaker without built-in microphones. Priced at $179, the Sonos One SL costs $20 less than the regular Sonos One. Like the Sonos Move, the One SL supports AirPlay 2.
The new One SL replaces the Sonos Play:1 and will be available globally starting September 12.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Average to low specs, high price, Apple fans should love it?
[doublepost=1567694869][/doublepost]
10 hours of playback is standard but water resistance is low for this class
Average to low specs, high price, Apple fans should love it?
What specs, though? For a device like this, sound quality is likely to be the intended differentiator between this and other products.
When the Apple IIc came out (about the size of two stacked laptops) they billed it as a portable computer. It had a swing-out handle. It still needed a CRT screen so it wasn't really practical as aportable.Really? Comparing a product from 1977 with one from 2019.
[ Read All Comments ]