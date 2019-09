Sonos Unveils Its First Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Supports AirPlay 2

Sonos today introduced its first portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Move The battery-powered Sonos Move features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for listening at home or on the go, AirPlay 2 support, built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and up to ten hours of continuous music playback per charge. The speaker features an oval-shaped design with IP56-rated water and dust resistance.AirPlay 2 support means music playback on the Sonos Move can be controlled with Siri , and the speaker will also appear in the AirPlay picker on iOS devices and in the Home app across iPhone, iPad , Mac, and Apple Watch Sonos Move pre-orders begin today on Sonos.com . The speaker will be available starting September 24, priced at $399 in the United States.Sonos also unveiled a lower-priced version of its Sonos One smart speaker without built-in microphones. Priced at $179, the Sonos One SL costs $20 less than the regular Sonos One. Like the Sonos Move, the One SL supports AirPlay 2.The new One SL replaces the Sonos Play:1 and will be available globally starting September 12.