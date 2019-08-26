Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Reportedly Shelves 'Walkie-Talkie' Feature Allowing iPhone-to-iPhone Messaging Without Wi-Fi or Cellular
The report claims Apple was working with Intel on the project, which supposedly would have enabled iPhone users to send messages directly to other iPhone users over long-distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks, adding that the technology was designed to run over the 900 MHz radio spectrum.
This feature is not to be confused with the Apple Watch's Walkie-Talkie feature, which relies on Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.
The project is said to have been suspended in part because the Apple executive heading it, Rubén Caballero, left the company earlier this year. The technology also relied on Intel modems, according to the report, and Apple is expected to start using Qualcomm modems in iPhones again starting in 2020.
The technology could still show up in future iPhones, but development of the feature appears to be on hold for now.
Anyway, especially in America where cell coverage isn't available everywhere, I think this would be a great feature.
The technology also relied on Intel modems
Say no more..
I mean.. the Apple Watch version alone is weird AF. Why would anyone want this.
$200 packages from AT&T to use your phone on a week long cruise comes to mind...
I mean.. the Apple Watch version alone is weird AF. Why would anyone want this.You didn't read the article, clearly.
