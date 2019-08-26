New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Donating Money to Preserve Amazon Rainforests Following Devastating Fires

Monday August 26, 2019 2:02 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple plans to donate money to "help preserve and restore" the Amazon forest across Latin America, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today on Twitter.

Cook's announcement comes following devastating fires that have been raging in Brazil for the past several weeks destroying the vulnerable rainforest.

Image via CNN
There are often fires in the area in July and August, but the 2019 fires have been significantly more severe. The number of fires is also far higher, up 85 percent compared to last year. As of Sunday night, there were more than 80,000 fires burning in Brazil.

Brazil declared a state of emergency earlier this month over the growing number of fires, which are impacting the Brazilian states of Amazonas, Para, Mate Grosso, and Rondaria.


The fires are of growing concern as the rainforest in the area generates approximately 20 percent of the world's oxygen, and it is also known for housing 10 percent of the world's known biodiversity.

Cook did not say how much money Apple plans to donate, but in similar fire situations, the company has in the past offered $1 million or more to organizations like the Red Cross.

Apple is investing heavily in Amazon...
