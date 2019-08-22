Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Powerbeats Pro in Ivory, Moss, and Navy Now Available for Pre-order
Apple is currently quoting shipping times of 5 to 7 business days for the Ivory and Navy headphones, which loosely corresponds with Apple's plan to make the new Powerbeats Pro colors available in retail stores from August 30. The Moss color currently ships in 1 to 2 weeks. The new colors are also available to order at the Beats By Dre website, which is quoting the same shipping times.
Apple started selling Powerbeats Pro in May after introducing them in April, but the black color was the only one available at launch. Apple said that it would make the other colors available at a later date.
Powerbeats Pro are a wire-free version of Apple's popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds. Like the AirPods, Powerbeats Pro feature a dedicated charging case that offers 24 hours of battery life and an H1 chip for fast connectivity to your devices, device switching, and Hey Siri support.
Apple's Powerbeats Pro are priced at $249.95 in the United States. For more on the Powerbeats Pro features, make sure to check out our guide.