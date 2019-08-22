Apple Partnering With Taylor Swift for New Music Lab Sessions in Retail Stores

The Music Lab session will focus on learning how to remix the song "You Need to Calm Down," from Swift's upcoming album "Lover." According to Swift, these sessions will only be available in select Apple stores.
Similar to previous Music Labs, customers will be able to find out what inspired Swift to write the song, leading to the creation of their own version.
Apple in the past has partnered with Madonna and Billie Eilish on Music Lab sessions, which are available worldwide. Apple hasn't uploaded any official information on the sessions yet, but when it does the information should be available on Apple.com/today.