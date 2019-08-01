Apple Announces New Music Lab Sessions Featuring Partnership With Billie Eilish

In the Music Lab, customers will have a chance to go hands-on with Eilish's song "you should see me in a crown." Participants will be able to create their own mixes of the track and find out what inspired Eilish to write the song from her latest album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Exclusively in Apple Stores, get hands-on with tracks direct from your favorite Apple Music artists. In this session, you’ll deconstruct Billie Eilish’s song “you should see me in a crown,” find out what inspired her, and create your own version of the song using GarageBand on iPhone. Devices will be provided.Apple announced the new Music Lab today, and sessions will begin worldwide tomorrow, August 2. Head to Apple.com to check out more information on the Billie Eilish Music Lab and find an Apple Store near you that will be hosting the session.