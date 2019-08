Android 10 Announced as Google Drops Dessert-Inspired Names

Android's new logo

Google today announced its next major version of Android will be named Android 10, as the company has decided to move past dessert-inspired names for the operating system like Ice Cream Sandwich, Lollipop, and Marshmallow.Android's naming scheme is now consistent with iOS. Android is only on version 10 though, compared to iOS 13 , because Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, and KitKat were all considered version 4.0 through version 4.4.4 releases between 2011 and 2014. Android also launched over a year after the original iPhone.Until now, Android 10 was expected to be named Android Q, but there are few well-known desserts that start with that letter, perhaps contributing to Google's decision to switch to a numbered scheme. Google also admitted that the dessert names "weren't always understood by everyone in the global community."Google has also revamped the Android logo for the first time since 2014 and shared a video to unveil the new branding:The final beta of Android 10 was seeded earlier this month. The update will be publicly released in the third quarter.