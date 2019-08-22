Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Android 10 Announced as Google Drops Dessert-Inspired Names
Android's naming scheme is now consistent with iOS. Android is only on version 10 though, compared to iOS 13, because Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, and KitKat were all considered version 4.0 through version 4.4.4 releases between 2011 and 2014. Android also launched over a year after the original iPhone.
Until now, Android 10 was expected to be named Android Q, but there are few well-known desserts that start with that letter, perhaps contributing to Google's decision to switch to a numbered scheme. Google also admitted that the dessert names "weren't always understood by everyone in the global community."
Google has also revamped the Android logo for the first time since 2014 and shared a video to unveil the new branding:
The final beta of Android 10 was seeded earlier this month. The update will be publicly released in the third quarter.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I'm sure 5% of the Android install base will be excited when they get this update sometime in the next year or two.
I bet iOS 13 has a higher installed base in 24 hours than Android 10 will have by this time next year.
google: here's a new logo and typeface.
The final beta of Android 10 was seeded earlier this month. The update will be publicly released in the third quarter.
Third quarter - okay, but what year?
-
- even more options for privacy
[emoji1317]
Google? Privacy? Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Not everyone knew the dessert names were in alphabetical order.
[ Read All Comments ]