New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Android 10 Announced as Google Drops Dessert-Inspired Names

Thursday August 22, 2019 8:21 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Google today announced its next major version of Android will be named Android 10, as the company has decided to move past dessert-inspired names for the operating system like Ice Cream Sandwich, Lollipop, and Marshmallow.

Android's new logo

Android's naming scheme is now consistent with iOS. Android is only on version 10 though, compared to iOS 13, because Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, and KitKat were all considered version 4.0 through version 4.4.4 releases between 2011 and 2014. Android also launched over a year after the original iPhone.

Until now, Android 10 was expected to be named Android Q, but there are few well-known desserts that start with that letter, perhaps contributing to Google's decision to switch to a numbered scheme. Google also admitted that the dessert names "weren't always understood by everyone in the global community."

Google has also revamped the Android logo for the first time since 2014 and shared a video to unveil the new branding:


The final beta of Android 10 was seeded earlier this month. The update will be publicly released in the third quarter.

Tags: Google, Android
[ 41 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
macduke
1 hour ago at 08:24 am
I'm sure 5% of the Android install base will be excited when they get this update sometime in the next year or two.
Rating: 36 Votes
Avatar
realtuner
42 minutes ago at 08:42 am

I'm sure 5% of the Android install base will be excited when they get this update sometime in the next year or two.


I bet iOS 13 has a higher installed base in 24 hours than Android 10 will have by this time next year.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
meaning-matters
1 hour ago at 08:24 am
Found these names childish.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
53 minutes ago at 08:31 am
android users: fix android's system-level, soul-crushing image compression.
google: here's a new logo and typeface.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
jonnyb098
42 minutes ago at 08:42 am
How cute. Too bad 80 percent of Android phones out there will never get "Android 10".
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
urgs
47 minutes ago at 08:37 am


The final beta of Android 10 was seeded earlier this month. The update will be publicly released in the third quarter.


Third quarter - okay, but what year?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Unity451
52 minutes ago at 08:32 am
I guess when Apple switched from cats to california, it'd be too obvious if android made the switch to another gimmicky naming scheme too.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Mdracer
52 minutes ago at 08:32 am
The real reason I dropped Android for IOS was for the inconsistency within their eco system. I would start to enjoy a native app then "BAM! Right in the kisser" they would announce that it would be changed out for a different app. This further solidifies my distaste for Android and how they do not really plan for the future.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Pafoofnik
33 minutes ago at 08:51 am

-

- even more options for privacy

[emoji1317]


Google? Privacy? Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
kylelerner
34 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Aww that’s too bad. Now people will definitely know that they’re stuck on an older versions of the OS. What a bold move.

Not everyone knew the dessert names were in alphabetical order.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]