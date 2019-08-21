Deals Spotlight: 2018 and 2019 MacBook Air Models Reach New All-Time-Low Prices (Up To $350 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $849.99 for the late 2018 128GB MacBook Air, and $899.99 for the mid 2019 128GB MacBook Air. We've rounded up each model discounted in the list below.
MacBook Air Sale
Late 2018
- 128GB - $849.99, down from $1,199.00 ($350 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 256GB - $1,049.99, down from $1,399.00 ($350 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 128GB - $899.99, down from $1,099.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [Amazon and Best Buy]