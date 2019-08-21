Deals Spotlight: 2018 and 2019 MacBook Air Models Reach New All-Time-Low Prices (Up To $350 Off)

Wednesday August 21, 2019 6:56 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
There are quite a few discounts on the MacBook Air going on this week, including models from late 2018 and mid 2019. Sales can be found at Best Buy and Amazon, with as much as $350 off Apple's MacBook Air.

Prices start at $849.99 for the late 2018 128GB MacBook Air, and $899.99 for the mid 2019 128GB MacBook Air. We've rounded up each model discounted in the list below.

MacBook Air Sale


Late 2018
  • 128GB - $849.99, down from $1,199.00 ($350 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
  • 256GB - $1,049.99, down from $1,399.00 ($350 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
Mid 2019
  • 128GB - $899.99, down from $1,099.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
  • 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [Amazon and Best Buy]
Best Buy is also continuing to discount a variety of Apple Watch models, including both the Series 3 and Series 4 versions of Apple's smartwatch. For these sales and more, be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup.

