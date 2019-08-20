Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Discounts Apple Watch Series 3 Models by Up to $175

Tuesday August 20, 2019 6:22 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy has returned this week with a new set of discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, offering up to $175 off of select models. In the sale you'll find GPS + cellular versions of the 2017 Apple Watch Series 3, including both aluminum and stainless steel models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy is also discounting Nike+ versions of the Apple Watch Series 3 during the sale, with prices starting at $229 for the 38mm model. Many of these discounts will last through the end of August, so be sure to head to Best Buy and browse the sale before it expires.

Apple Watch Series 3 Sale (GPS + Cellular)


For anyone on the hunt for the latest Apple Watch model, Best Buy is continuing to discount the Apple Watch Series 4 by $50 across the board. You can check out our post on this sale right here, and this one will last through this Saturday, August 24.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 5, watchOS 6, Apple Deals
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)
1 comments