Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Discounts Apple Watch Series 3 Models by Up to $175

Best Buy is also discounting Nike+ versions of the Apple Watch Series 3 during the sale, with prices starting at $229 for the 38mm model. Many of these discounts will last through the end of August, so be sure to head to Best Buy and browse the sale before it expires.
Apple Watch Series 3 Sale (GPS + Cellular)
- 42mm Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band - $234, down from $409 ($175 off)
- 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel with Black Sport Band - $479, down from $629 ($150 off)
- Nike+, 38mm Space Gray Aluminum with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band - $229, down from $379 ($150 off)
- Nike+, 42mm Space Gray Aluminum with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band - $309, down from $409 ($100 off)
